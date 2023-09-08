La Crosse woman tells police she had nine beers before crash near La Crescent

Sep. 8—CALEDONIA, Minn. — A 48-year-old Wisconsin woman is accused of being intoxicated during a July 2023 crash near La Crescent that injured another driver, according to new charges filed in Houston County.

Heather Marie Horsfall, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular operation related to causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol. She has also been charged with two similar gross misdemeanor charges and one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

She is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 20, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Horsfall told a Minnesota State Trooper that she had consumed nine beers prior to a crash with another driver the night of July 27, 2023, at the intersection of Minnesota State Highway 16 and Minnesota State Highway 26, just south of La Crescent.

The driver of the other vehicle said she was headed westbound on Highway 16 when Horsfall failed to stop at a stop sign.

Horsfall showed signs of impairment before and after she failed three field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test displayed a 0.12 blood alcohol content for Horsfall.

She was arrested and transported to the La Crescent Police Department where a more accurate breath testing device also displayed a 0.12 blood alcohol content for Horsfall.

Two days after the crash, the driver of the other vehicle notified law enforcement that a CT scan at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse showed she had a fractured sternum.