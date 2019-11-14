Can La Fonciere Verte's (EPA:LFVE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average?

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. We'll use ROE to examine La Fonciere Verte (EPA:LFVE), by way of a worked example.

La Fonciere Verte has a ROE of 29%, based on the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity in the company, it was able to earn €0.29.

How Do You Calculate ROE?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity

Or for La Fonciere Verte:

29% = €2.4m ÷ €7.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. You can calculate shareholders' equity by subtracting the company's total liabilities from its total assets.

What Does Return On Equity Mean?

ROE looks at the amount a company earns relative to the money it has kept within the business. The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that the higher the ROE, the more profitable the company is. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. Clearly, then, one can use ROE to compare different companies.

Does La Fonciere Verte Have A Good Return On Equity?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As is clear from the image below, La Fonciere Verte has a better ROE than the average (8.9%) in the Real Estate industry.

ENXTPA:LFVE Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019

That's clearly a positive. We think a high ROE, alone, is usually enough to justify further research into a company. One data point to check is if insiders have bought shares recently.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

La Fonciere Verte's Debt And Its 29% ROE

It appears that La Fonciere Verte makes extensive use of debt to improve its returns, because it has a relatively high debt to equity ratio of 12.08. So although the company has an impressive ROE, that figure would be a lot lower without the use of debt.

The Bottom Line On ROE

Return on equity is one way we can compare the business quality of different companies. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

But ROE is just one piece of a bigger puzzle, since high quality businesses often trade on high multiples of earnings. The rate at which profits are likely to grow, relative to the expectations of profit growth reflected in the current price, must be considered, too. Check the past profit growth by La Fonciere Verte by looking at this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.