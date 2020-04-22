Is La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's (EPA:FDJ) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (EPA:FDJ) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 28% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme is:

23% = €133m ÷ €569m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 6.7% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme was able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 15% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a three-year median payout ratio of 72% (which means it retains 28% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 79%. Still, forecasts suggest that La Française des Jeux Société anonyme's future ROE will rise to 36% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.