La Grande man charged with murder determined unfit to proceed by Oregon State Hospital

Dec. 14—LA GRANDE — A La Grande man arrested in connection to a murder earlier this year will remain in the Oregon State Hospital after an evaluation determined he is unfit to proceed with his trial.

Mamas Genagritis, 54, faces a second-degree murder charge in the May slaying of his girlfriend, Deanna Badgley, at the couple's Robbs Hill Road home. Genagritis is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney James Schaeffer.

According to a probable cause declaration, around 7:30 p.m. May 23, Genagritis called Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen asking for help and stating he killed Badgley.

When police arrived at the home, Genagritis met officers in the driveway yelling, "Help me. I killed her, I hit her with (a) hammer," according to the declaration.

Police took Genagritis into custody without incident, and officers noticed blood on his hands and clothes. Officers then found Badgley's body inside the home with multiple wounds. Police stated it appeared she had been dragged from a bedroom into the kitchen area of the home. Police located a "blood coated hatchet," according to the probable cause declaration.

Union County Circuit Judge Thomas Powers expressed concerns about Genagritis' mental health during arraignment on May 25. Genagritis groaned and shook both legs almost continuously throughout the hearing. He also appeared to mumble things in Greek.

At Powers' request, Genagritis underwent a mental health evaluation with the Center for Human Development Inc. After receiving CHD's report from Danielle Bechtel, the court determined in June that further assistance from a psychiatrist or psychologist was necessary to determine Genagritis' fitness to proceed.

The court determined on July 21 that Genagritis was unable to aid and assist in his own trial. The decision was based on the previous reports and observations, an additional report from a certified evaluator, Kenneth Dudley, and reports from the Union County Jail.

According to court documents, jail staff expressed concerns about Genagritis suffering from "severe mental and physical deterioration while in custody." While in jail, he required urgent medical attention and staff believed he needed immediate attention from the Oregon State Hospital.

It was determined Genagritis was a danger to himself or others because of a mental disorder and that he required hospital care due to the dangerousness and the acuity of symptoms of the disorder, according to the judge's order. In early August, Genagritis was transported by the sheriff's office to the state hospital in Salem to undergo further evaluation.

After reviewing a forensic evaluation by Dr. Kimberly Rideout, the court found that Genagritis still lacks the fitness to proceed, but determined that there is a "substantial possibility" that he could gain the capacity to stand trial within three to six months, according to the judge's orders.

Genagritis will continue to undergo restorative services at OSH and the court is scheduled to receive an update within 180 days. A fitness to proceed hearing is scheduled for March 20.

