La Grande man in public indecency case released on bail

Dec. 7—LA GRANDE — A La Grande man who was arrested after exposing himself to a 3-year-old is now out on bail.

Daniel Breshears, 62, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 31, on charges of first-degree attempted sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and public indecency, according to court documents. He has entered a not guilty plea for all charges. Breshears is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph.

The La Grande Police Department responded to Blue Mountain Coin-op Laundry, 712 20th St., on Halloween after receiving a report that a man exposed his genitals to a child, court documents state. The mother's child told law enforcement that her son frantically came up to her saying a man had approached him, exposed himself and acted like he was going to pee on him.

Breshears was arrested after police reviewed security camera footage from the laundromat, according to court documents. A green pickup registered to Breshears pulled into the parking lot and a man wearing a Grande Ronde Fitness Club hat walked into the business. Law enforcement observed the man doing what the child described in the video before leaving and walking down the street.

Bail was set at $35,000 and Breshears posted his security release of $3,500 on Dec. 5, court documents report. The conditions of his release include a no-contact order with the child, the child's family or home and no contact with minors or places frequented by minors.

Breshears is a registered sex offender. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, a felony level offense, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.