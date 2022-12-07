La Grande man sentenced in connection to car chase out of North Powder

Dec. 7—LA GRANDE — A La Grande man arrested in connection to a car chase in October out of North Powder has been sentenced to time in county jail.

Remington Miller, 35, entered a guilty plea Thursday, Dec. 1, and was convicted on charges of felony fleeing, recklessly endangering another person and failure to report as a sex offender.

He was represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph.

Union County Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced Miller to a total of 90 days in county jail — 10 for fleeing, 35 for failure to register as a sex offender and 45 for recklessly endangering. Miller will get credit for time served.

Miller was arrested on Oct. 30, after he fled from law enforcement at the Sinclair gas station in North Powder, according to court documents. He drove onto Anthony Lakes Highway — weaving in and out of the oncoming lane while traveling over 70 mph. The chase continued into the mountains where law enforcement eventually located Miller, McKinzie Simonis and their 6-month-old infant, Oakley Miller.

In August, the Oregon Department of Human Services' Child Welfare Division issued a statement indicating the infant may be at risk after he went missing with Simonis, his mother. DHS issued a missing person report and, according a Union County Sheriff's Office press release, there was a court order to place the child in state protective custody.

Upon his release Miller will undergo 18 months of probation and he is to have no contact with Oakley unless authorized. Miller's driver license has also been revoked for one year.

