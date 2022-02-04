La Grange man receives 45 years in prison for carjacking resulting in serious injury

A La Grange will spend 540 months behind bars for his role in a carjacking that left an 83-year-old man with permanent and disabling injuries.

Anthony Rashad Dawson pled guilty Oct. 21 for three counts of a superseding indictment – aiding and abetting a carjacking with the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm; felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a stolen firearm.

Dawson, 31, violently assaulted an 83-year-old man, leaving the victim permanently disabled, in order to steal the victim’s car, money, firearm, and other personal property. A co-Defendant, Tiera Gardner, was sentenced in December to 168 months in prison for her role in the carjacking, according to court documents and information presented in court.

Michael F. Easley, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

The Lenoir County Sherriff’s Office, Goldsboro and Kinston Police Departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fitzgerald prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: La Grange man sentenced 540 months after pleading guilty to carjacking