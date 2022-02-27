La Grange Sees Another Drop In Virus Cases
LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange experienced another decrease in coronavirus cases in the last week, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, the village had 3,502 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 18 from a week earlier. The previous week, 51 new cases were reported.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange increased by one in the last week, to 44. The latest deaths were Feb. 14, Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.
Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:
Date
La Grange
Suburban Cook
Nov. 7, 2021
1,928
293,070
Nov. 14, 2021
1,951
296,498
Nov. 21, 2021
1,981
300,729
Nov. 28, 2021
2,020
305,638
Dec. 5, 2021
2,084
311,393
Dec. 12, 2021
2,155
318,997
Dec. 19, 2021
2,229
329,996
Dec. 26, 2021
2,339
344,425
Jan. 2, 2022
2,535
367,246
Jan. 9, 2022
2,789
400,490
Jan. 16, 2022
3,010
435,010
Jan. 23, 2022
3,171
463,048
Jan. 30, 2022
3,315
482,251
Feb. 6, 2022
3,378
486,392
Feb. 13, 2022
3,443
495,064
Feb. 20, 2022
3,484
499,097
Feb. 27, 2022
3,502
501,513
As of Sunday, La Grange had 215 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 169 in Darien, 182 in Hinsdale, 191 in DuPage County, 200 in Elmhurst, 204 in suburban Cook County, 207 in Clarendon Hills and La Grange Park and 212 in Western Springs.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,026,737, a 0.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 32,654.
Nationally, 78.7 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 0.6 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 944,517 people have died from the virus in the United States.
This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch