La Grange Sees Another Drop In Virus Cases

LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange experienced another decrease in coronavirus cases in the last week, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.



As of Sunday, the village had 3,502 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 18 from a week earlier. The previous week, 51 new cases were reported.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange increased by one in the last week, to 44. The latest deaths were Feb. 14, Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date La Grange Suburban Cook Nov. 7, 2021 1,928 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,951 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,981 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 2,020 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 2,084 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 2,155 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 2,229 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 2,339 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,535 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,789 400,490 Jan. 16, 2022 3,010 435,010 Jan. 23, 2022 3,171 463,048 Jan. 30, 2022 3,315 482,251 Feb. 6, 2022 3,378 486,392 Feb. 13, 2022 3,443 495,064 Feb. 20, 2022 3,484 499,097 Feb. 27, 2022 3,502 501,513

As of Sunday, La Grange had 215 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 169 in Darien, 182 in Hinsdale, 191 in DuPage County, 200 in Elmhurst, 204 in suburban Cook County, 207 in Clarendon Hills and La Grange Park and 212 in Western Springs.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,026,737, a 0.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 32,654.

Nationally, 78.7 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 0.6 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 944,517 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch