La Grange Virus Case Count Stays High: County
LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange saw a high number of coronavirus cases last week, but it was down from previous weeks, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, the village had 3,010 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 221 from the previous week. The week before last, the village experienced 254 new cases.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the local number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 40. The latest deaths were Nov. 30, Nov. 26, Nov. 18 and Nov. 10, according to the medical examiner.
Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:
Date
La Grange
Suburban Cook
Nov. 7, 2021
1,928
293,070
Nov. 14, 2021
1,951
296,498
Nov. 21, 2021
1,981
300,729
Nov. 28, 2021
2,020
305,638
Dec. 5, 2021
2,084
311,393
Dec. 12, 2021
2,155
318,997
Dec. 19, 2021
2,229
329,996
Dec. 26, 2021
2,339
344,425
Jan. 2, 2022
2,535
367,246
Jan. 9, 2022
2,789
400,490
Jan. 16, 2022
3,010
435,010
As of Sunday, La Grange had 184 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 138 in Darien, 157 in Hinsdale, 160 in DuPage County, 170 in Elmhurst, 172 in Clarendon Hills, 176 in La Grange Park, 177 in suburban Cook County and 183 in Western Springs.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,589,640, an 8.7 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,099.
Nationally, 65.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 9.5 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 847,577 people have died from the virus in the United States.
