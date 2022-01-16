La Grange Virus Case Count Stays High: County

LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange saw a high number of coronavirus cases last week, but it was down from previous weeks, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.



As of Sunday, the village had 3,010 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 221 from the previous week. The week before last, the village experienced 254 new cases.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the local number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 40. The latest deaths were Nov. 30, Nov. 26, Nov. 18 and Nov. 10, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date La Grange Suburban Cook Nov. 7, 2021 1,928 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,951 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,981 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 2,020 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 2,084 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 2,155 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 2,229 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 2,339 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,535 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,789 400,490 Jan. 16, 2022 3,010 435,010

As of Sunday, La Grange had 184 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 138 in Darien, 157 in Hinsdale, 160 in DuPage County, 170 in Elmhurst, 172 in Clarendon Hills, 176 in La Grange Park, 177 in suburban Cook County and 183 in Western Springs.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,589,640, an 8.7 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,099.

Nationally, 65.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 9.5 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 847,577 people have died from the virus in the United States.

