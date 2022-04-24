La Grange Virus Case Rate Increases: County
LA GRANGE, IL – After a drop the previous week, La Grange's coronavirus case rate increased again, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, the village had 3,698 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 43 from a week earlier. The previous week, the village saw 20 new cases.
On April 1, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office stopped counting the number of coronavirus deaths by municipality. At last count, the number was 44.
Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the crisis:
Date
La Grange
Suburban Cook
Nov. 7, 2021
1,928
293,070
Nov. 14, 2021
1,951
296,498
Nov. 21, 2021
1,981
300,729
Nov. 28, 2021
2,020
305,638
Dec. 5, 2021
2,084
311,393
Dec. 12, 2021
2,155
318,997
Dec. 19, 2021
2,229
329,996
Dec. 26, 2021
2,339
344,425
Jan. 2, 2022
2,535
367,246
Jan. 9, 2022
2,789
400,490
Jan. 16, 2022
3,010
435,010
Jan. 23, 2022
3,171
463,048
Jan. 30, 2022
3,315
482,251
Feb. 6, 2022
3,378
486,392
Feb. 13, 2022
3,443
495,064
Feb. 20, 2022
3,484
499,097
Feb. 27, 2022
3,502
501,513
March 6, 2022
3,520
503,498
March 13, 2022
3,557
505,535
March 20, 2022
3,559
506,903
March 27, 2022
3,579
508,139
April 3, 2022
3,608
511,063
April 10, 2022
3,635
513,099
April 17, 2022
3,655
515,914
April 24, 2022
3,698
519,478
As of Sunday, La Grange had 227 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worse among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 182 in Darien, 192 in Hinsdale, 203 in DuPage County, 210 in Elmhurst, 211 in suburban Cook County, 215 in La Grange Park, 219 in Clarendon Hills and 223 in Western Springs.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,114,036, a hike of 0.6 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,568.
Nationally, 80.8 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, an increase of 0.4 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 988,589 people have died from the virus in the United States.
This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch