La Grange Virus Caseload Up Again: County

LA GRANGE, IL – For the second week in a row, La Grange's coronavirus caseload increased, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.



As of Sunday, the village had 3,747 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 49 from a week earlier. The previous week, the village saw 43 new cases.

On April 1, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office stopped counting the number of coronavirus deaths by municipality. At last count, the number was 44.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the crisis:

Date La Grange Suburban Cook Nov. 7, 2021 1,928 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,951 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,981 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 2,020 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 2,084 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 2,155 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 2,229 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 2,339 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,535 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,789 400,490 Jan. 16, 2022 3,010 435,010 Jan. 23, 2022 3,171 463,048 Jan. 30, 2022 3,315 482,251 Feb. 6, 2022 3,378 486,392 Feb. 13, 2022 3,443 495,064 Feb. 20, 2022 3,484 499,097 Feb. 27, 2022 3,502 501,513 March 6, 2022 3,520 503,498 March 13, 2022 3,557 505,535 March 20, 2022 3,559 506,903 March 27, 2022 3,579 508,139 April 3, 2022 3,608 511,063 April 10, 2022 3,635 513,099 April 17, 2022 3,655 515,914 April 24, 2022 3,698 519,478 May 1, 2022 3,747 524,555

As of Sunday, La Grange had 230 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares with 186 in Darien, 195 in Hinsdale, 205 in DuPage County, 212 in Elmhurst, 213 in suburban Cook County, 220 in La Grange Park, and 225 in Clarendon Hills and Western Springs.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,114,036, a hike of 0.7 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,614.

Nationally, 81.1 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, an increase of 0.4 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 990,527 people have died from the virus in the United States.

La Grange Virus Caseload Up Again: County originally appeared on the La Grange Patch