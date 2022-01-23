La Grange Virus Caseload High, But Falling: County

David Giuliani

LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange saw a high number of coronavirus cases in the last week, but the rate is falling, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.

As of Sunday, the village had 3,171 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 161 from the previous week. The previous two weeks, La Grange saw 221 and 254 cases, respectively.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange increased by two in the last week, to 42. The latest deaths were Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date

La Grange

Suburban Cook

Nov. 7, 2021

1,928

293,070

Nov. 14, 2021

1,951

296,498

Nov. 21, 2021

1,981

300,729

Nov. 28, 2021

2,020

305,638

Dec. 5, 2021

2,084

311,393

Dec. 12, 2021

2,155

318,997

Dec. 19, 2021

2,229

329,996

Dec. 26, 2021

2,339

344,425

Jan. 2, 2022

2,535

367,246

Jan. 9, 2022

2,789

400,490

Jan. 16, 2022

3,010

435,010

Jan. 23, 2022

3,171

463,048

As of Sunday, La Grange had 194 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 145 in Darien, 162 in Hinsdale, 169 in DuPage County, 177 in Clarendon Hills, 178 in Elmhurst, 186 in La Grange Park, 188 in suburban Cook County and 189 in Western Springs.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,773,362, an 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,845.

Nationally, 70.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 862,494 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch

