La Grange Virus Caseload High, But Falling: County
LA GRANGE, IL — La Grange saw a high number of coronavirus cases in the last week, but the rate is falling, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, the village had 3,171 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 161 from the previous week. The previous two weeks, La Grange saw 221 and 254 cases, respectively.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange increased by two in the last week, to 42. The latest deaths were Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.
Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:
Date
La Grange
Suburban Cook
Nov. 7, 2021
1,928
293,070
Nov. 14, 2021
1,951
296,498
Nov. 21, 2021
1,981
300,729
Nov. 28, 2021
2,020
305,638
Dec. 5, 2021
2,084
311,393
Dec. 12, 2021
2,155
318,997
Dec. 19, 2021
2,229
329,996
Dec. 26, 2021
2,339
344,425
Jan. 2, 2022
2,535
367,246
Jan. 9, 2022
2,789
400,490
Jan. 16, 2022
3,010
435,010
Jan. 23, 2022
3,171
463,048
As of Sunday, La Grange had 194 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 145 in Darien, 162 in Hinsdale, 169 in DuPage County, 177 in Clarendon Hills, 178 in Elmhurst, 186 in La Grange Park, 188 in suburban Cook County and 189 in Western Springs.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,773,362, an 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 29,845.
Nationally, 70.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 7.1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 862,494 people have died from the virus in the United States.
