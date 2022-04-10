La Grange Virus Caseload About Same: County

David Giuliani
LA GRANGE, IL – La Grange's coronavirus caseload is barely changing, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.

As of Sunday, the village had 3,635 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 27 from a week earlier. The previous week, the village saw 20 new cases. A month ago, the community experienced just two new cases.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 44. The latest deaths were Feb. 14, Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Effective April 1, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office no longer is counting coronavirus deaths in each town.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the crisis:

Date

La Grange

Suburban Cook

Nov. 7, 2021

1,928

293,070

Nov. 14, 2021

1,951

296,498

Nov. 21, 2021

1,981

300,729

Nov. 28, 2021

2,020

305,638

Dec. 5, 2021

2,084

311,393

Dec. 12, 2021

2,155

318,997

Dec. 19, 2021

2,229

329,996

Dec. 26, 2021

2,339

344,425

Jan. 2, 2022

2,535

367,246

Jan. 9, 2022

2,789

400,490

Jan. 16, 2022

3,010

435,010

Jan. 23, 2022

3,171

463,048

Jan. 30, 2022

3,315

482,251

Feb. 6, 2022

3,378

486,392

Feb. 13, 2022

3,443

495,064

Feb. 20, 2022

3,484

499,097

Feb. 27, 2022

3,502

501,513

March 6, 2022

3,520

503,498

March 13, 2022

3,557

505,535

March 20, 2022

3,559

506,903

March 27, 2022

3,579

508,139

April 3, 2022

3,608

511,063

April 10, 2022

3,635

513,099

As of Sunday, La Grange had 221 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 178 in Darien, 198 in Hinsdale, 200 in DuPage County, 206 in Elmhurst, 209 in suburban Cook County, 212 in La Grange Park, 216 in Clarendon Hills and 217 in Western Springs.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,080,436, a hike of less than 0.1 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,465.

Nationally, 80.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, an increase of 0.1 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 982,663 people have died from the virus in the United States.

