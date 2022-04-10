La Grange Virus Caseload About Same: County

LA GRANGE, IL – La Grange's coronavirus caseload is barely changing, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.



As of Sunday, the village had 3,635 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 27 from a week earlier. The previous week, the village saw 20 new cases. A month ago, the community experienced just two new cases.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 44. The latest deaths were Feb. 14, Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Effective April 1, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office no longer is counting coronavirus deaths in each town.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases since the beginning of the crisis:

Date La Grange Suburban Cook Nov. 7, 2021 1,928 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,951 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,981 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 2,020 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 2,084 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 2,155 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 2,229 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 2,339 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,535 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,789 400,490 Jan. 16, 2022 3,010 435,010 Jan. 23, 2022 3,171 463,048 Jan. 30, 2022 3,315 482,251 Feb. 6, 2022 3,378 486,392 Feb. 13, 2022 3,443 495,064 Feb. 20, 2022 3,484 499,097 Feb. 27, 2022 3,502 501,513 March 6, 2022 3,520 503,498 March 13, 2022 3,557 505,535 March 20, 2022 3,559 506,903 March 27, 2022 3,579 508,139 April 3, 2022 3,608 511,063 April 10, 2022 3,635 513,099

As of Sunday, La Grange had 221 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 178 in Darien, 198 in Hinsdale, 200 in DuPage County, 206 in Elmhurst, 209 in suburban Cook County, 212 in La Grange Park, 216 in Clarendon Hills and 217 in Western Springs.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,080,436, a hike of less than 0.1 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,465.

Nationally, 80.2 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, an increase of 0.1 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 982,663 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch