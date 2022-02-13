La Grange Virus Caseload About Same: County

David Giuliani
LA GRANGE, IL — The number of new weekly coronavirus cases in La Grange stayed about the same, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.

As of Sunday, the village had 3,443 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 65 from the previous week. The previous week, 63 new cases were reported.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, at 43. The latest deaths were Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date

La Grange

Suburban Cook

Nov. 7, 2021

1,928

293,070

Nov. 14, 2021

1,951

296,498

Nov. 21, 2021

1,981

300,729

Nov. 28, 2021

2,020

305,638

Dec. 5, 2021

2,084

311,393

Dec. 12, 2021

2,155

318,997

Dec. 19, 2021

2,229

329,996

Dec. 26, 2021

2,339

344,425

Jan. 2, 2022

2,535

367,246

Jan. 9, 2022

2,789

400,490

Jan. 16, 2022

3,010

435,010

Jan. 23, 2022

3,171

463,048

Jan. 30, 2022

3,315

482,251

Feb. 6, 2022

3,378

486,392

Feb. 13, 2022

3,443

495,064

As of Sunday, La Grange had 211 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 166 in Darien, 180 in Hinsdale, 188 in DuPage County, 197 in Elmhurst, 201 in suburban Cook County, 203 in Clarendon Hills, 204 in La Grange Park and 208 in Western Springs.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,987,502, a 1 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 31,795.

Nationally, 77.5 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 2 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 915,425 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch

