La Grange Virus Cases Continue Decline: County

LA GRANGE, IL — For the fourth week in a row, La Grange has seen a drop in coronavirus cases, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.



As of Sunday, the village had 3,315 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up 144 from the previous week. The previous two weeks, La Grange saw 161 and 221 cases, respectively.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange increased by one in the last week, to 43. The latest deaths were Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date La Grange Suburban Cook Nov. 7, 2021 1,928 293,070 Nov. 14, 2021 1,951 296,498 Nov. 21, 2021 1,981 300,729 Nov. 28, 2021 2,020 305,638 Dec. 5, 2021 2,084 311,393 Dec. 12, 2021 2,155 318,997 Dec. 19, 2021 2,229 329,996 Dec. 26, 2021 2,339 344,425 Jan. 2, 2022 2,535 367,246 Jan. 9, 2022 2,789 400,490 Jan. 16, 2022 3,010 435,010 Jan. 23, 2022 3,171 463,048 Jan. 30, 2022 3,315 482,251

As of Sunday, La Grange had 203 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 159 in Darien, 173 in Hinsdale, 179 in DuPage County, 189 in Elmhurst, 194 in Clarendon Hills, 196 in La Grange Park and suburban Cook County, 200 in Western Springs and 203 in La Grange.



As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 2,897,174, a 4.5 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 30,688.

Nationally, 74 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 5.5 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 879,971 people have died from the virus in the United States.

This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch