LA homeless spending could near $1B as crisis rages

  • FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people try to stay warm as they face the elements inside a homeless encampment flooded under a rainstorm across the Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, On Monday, April 19, 2021, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year in hopes of getting tens of thousands of unhoused people off the streets. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a homeless person's tent stands just outside Grand Park with Los Angeles City Hall in the background in Los Angeles. Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, On Monday, April 19, 2021, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year in hopes of getting tens of thousands of unhoused people off the streets. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
1 / 2

Los Angeles Homeless

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people try to stay warm as they face the elements inside a homeless encampment flooded under a rainstorm across the Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, On Monday, April 19, 2021, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion in the coming year in hopes of getting tens of thousands of unhoused people off the streets. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL R. BLOOD and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Faced with an out-of-control homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday will propose spending nearly $1 billion in the coming year to get people off the streets, build housing and clean up squalid encampments that have spread into nearly every neighborhood in the city.

The proposal for record-level spending comes as City Hall has faced widening criticism for its inability to restrain the growth of homelessness, even though city investments in programs aimed an unhoused people have soared nearly sevenfold since 2016.

Like many big cities, Los Angeles has struggled for decades with a homeless population. But while it was once largely confined to the notorious Skid Row neighborhood in downtown, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood structures are now familiar sights. The famous drive down palm tree-lined Sunset Boulevard is dotted with encampments small and large, often surrounded by heaps of trash and discarded clothing.

Garcetti’s office provided details on the spending plan, which the mayor will discuss later Monday in his annual address to the City Council. Matt Szabo, Garcetti's deputy chief of staff, said the proposal “begins to meet the need our homelessness crisis demands."

The funding will include nearly $100 million from the federal COVID rescue package, and the city hopes county, state and federal governments will continue to expand their financial assistance.

Mike Arnold, president and CEO of the Midnight Mission, which provides beds, meals and drug rehabilitation services on Skid Row, called the proposal “great news” but worried the dollars would taper off after one year.

He said he hoped the cash infusion would help speed up the sluggish rollout of a 2016 bond measure approved by voters to create 10,000 housing units over a decade.

Arnold points to New York City, which has roughly the same number of homeless residents as Los Angeles and spends about a billion dollars every year to address its crisis. Currently only about 25% of Los Angeles County’s 66,000 homeless residents are benefiting from available resources, Arnold estimates.

Arnold also fears that the city’s money will be misspent.

First, he said, the city needs enough shelter beds for the newly homeless. Then it needs interim housing for people with longer-term needs, like addiction counseling or mental health treatment.

“And we also need affordable housing for low-income people who are mostly self-sustaining, who need just a leg up. That is how a system is supposed to work,” Arnold said.

The $955 million proposal will be included Tuesday in the mayor's annual budget blueprint, which must be approved by City Council.

John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern, one of L.A.’s largest housing and social services agencies serving the homeless, welcomed the new funds but added, “We have a long way to go.”

Along with additional money, he said the city needs to cut red tape to increase financing and housing construction on a broad scale, while funding services for the homeless, many of whom suffer from drug and mental health issues.

Taken together, “that’s the answer,” Maceri said.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple signals return of right-wing 'free speech' app Parler

    Apple said it has reached an agreement with the right-wing social app Parler that could lead to its reinstatement in the company's app store. In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Congress, Apple said it has been in “ substantial conversations ” with Parler over how the company plans to moderate content on its network. Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery, calls for violence (including violence against specific people) and conspiracy theories.

  • U.S. debt collectors must tell delinquent renters about eviction protections

    Debt collectors pursuing Americans for overdue rent must tell them in writing about their rights under a nationwide eviction ban, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Monday. The new interim final rule takes effect on May 3 and seeks to make sure tenants know about protections against eviction under a nationwide moratorium issued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-extends-eviction-ban-through-june-30-document-2021-03-29 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "Tens of thousands of tenants and families are being evicted every week, many of whom would have had the right to stay in their home," CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio told reporters.

  • How bad will California’s fire season be? Experts on the threat – and what can be done

    After the third-driest year ever recorded in the state, California risks disaster just months after a devastating 2020 A house burns in the Zogg Fire near Ono, California, in September. Photograph: Ethan Swope/AP Hillsides typically decked in colorful flowers are parched and splotched with brown. The so-called desert “superbloom” never materialized. California is facing a critically dry year. America’s most populous state received only half its average amount of rain this spring, making 2021 the third-driest year it has ever recorded. The dry conditions raise fears the state could see another devastating wildfire season, mere months after some of the worst blazes in the state’s recorded history scorched 4m acres from north to south. Officials, researchers and policy analysts are calling on communities to get ready. “It is going to be another smoky summer,” said Craig Clements, a professor and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University. Clements leads a team of researchers that examines the moisture levels in plants, and he called this year’s findings “grim”. “The plants are going to be more burnable, earlier on. No matter what, our fuels are dry in the summer. Now, they are getting worse.” How bad is it? California gets 75% of its year’s precipitation in the winter and spring, with just three months –December, January and February – typically determining the state’s yearly water levels. In 2021, those months have passed with far fewer rainstorms than normal. The snowpack that helps carry the state through its drier months is melting quickly, and major state reservoirs are already at just 50% capacity. “Wet season is over,” the National Integrated Drought Information System tweeted last week. “Wildfire season is coming.” Drought maps used by federal agencies now show swaths of the west blotched in darkened hues of orange and red, used to denote “extreme” and “exceptional”, the highest drought levels. The area across NorCal experiencing the driest water year since at least 1979 (in dark brown) has expanded dramatically over the last 2+ weeks, now extending all the way to the Oregon border. #CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/S5lF7lxqKi— US StormWatch (@GreatWinter2017) April 13, 2021 Last year marked the state’s largest wildfire season on record, with close to 10,500 structures devoured by the flames and 33 people lost lives. The flames were fueled by dry winds and record-high temperatures, both of which have exacerbated the low moisture levels in plants and trees, making them more likely to turn into matchsticks if an ignition occurs. “There are lots of places in the western US that are going to be problematic this summer,” said Clements, explaining that the fuel-moisture content in the plants he studies is 40% lower than in the average year and 18% lower than the previous low. For the first time ever, Clements said, his team had found no new growth sprouting on the shrubs that cover the chaparral landscape in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the researchers usually collect clippings to test fuel-moisture content. April is typically when the live chaparral has the highest moisture content. With levels so low, they are far more prone to burning and will dry or die much earlier in the season. “I am not totally freaking out,” Clements said. “But it could be bad. It depends on how hot the summer is, but the drought is really going to be playing a role with these fuels.” This year’s early-onset dryness is a symptom of a larger trend – fueled by rising temperatures – and the region is settling into what scientists expect could be a long-term drought. California ecosystems are adapted to fires and dry periods have plagued the region for centuries. But the most recent National Climate Assessment, a report authored by 13 federal agencies and published in 2018, predicted that, with hotter temperatures, droughts are likely to be longer, more frequent, and more severe. Seventeen of the largest wildfires in California have happened in the 21st century, noted Glen MacDonald, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, California, in October. Photograph: Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP Some scientists believe the trend is evidence that the climate crisis is driving the western US into a “megadrought” worse than any in recorded history. Pairing 1,200 years of tree-ring data with climate models, a study from Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory published in Science last year found that rising temperatures are fueling conditions that are already outpacing the driest years – and they expect it will only get worse. “Increasing temperatures give us increasing aridity,” MacDonald said, “and we can portion a large part of that to increased greenhouse gases and climate change.” What can we do about it? The California department of forestry and fire protection (Cal Fire) is already preparing. Along with adding 1,400 additional firefighters to their ranks, the agency is calling in seasonal and specialty crews earlier than it typically would. Though it is considered one of the most sophisticated and well-funded firefighting teams in the world, the agency has struggled to keep up with the ever-growing number of fire disasters that ignite across the west year after year. And this month, the California governor approved a plan to allocate $536m to hire the additional firefighters and fund fire mitigation efforts, including improving forest management, culling the parched plants, and making infrastructure and homes more fire-resistant. But experts say resources still fall short in the face of the increasing risks. “Clearly, the cavalry cannot keep up with the threat,” MacDonald said. “If you are living anywhere near a fuel source, you really have to be prepared for the fact that fire suppression may not be able to keep the fire out of your neighborhood. “And your house doesn’t have to be next to the forest or next to the chaparral – these fires will travel through neighborhoods,” he added. “We have to accept that we are going to have fires. Even solving climate change – which we have to do – isn’t going to take fire out of the California landscape.” Along with greater focus on mitigation and sustainable management, policy analysts are pushing for greater public education efforts, and for reframing the risks. “These fires happen in some of the most predictable times, when the winds are high and it’s dry and hot. That would be the time to push the public awareness about being smart about ignitions,” said Henry McCann, a research associate at the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center. “Human-caused wildfires tend to be the most prevalent ignition source,” he said, arguing that the state should do more to prepare its citizens for “the inevitability of a wildfire happening at the household and the community level”. Stephanie Pincetl, a professor and director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA, agreed and said the state needed to take more steps to adapt. “California has always burned,” she said. “But we live in a hysteria about fire because we put people in the wrong place.” Though environmental conditions exacerbate risks, a key problem lies with people, according to Pincetl. “There is nothing wild about these fires. These are human-created conditions that induce higher risk,” she said. “We need to acknowledge that these are our problems that we created, and if we are going to deal with it we have to start where the problem begins.”

  • Austin police, feds searching for ex-sheriff's deputy accused of killing 3, in Sunday's 2nd mass shooting

    Federal and local law enforcement were searching Sunday night for a former sheriff's deputy suspected of killing three people late Sunday morning in Austin, Texas. The suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41, was a property crimes detective for the Travis County sheriff's office until last June, when he resigned after being arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child. After spending 16 days in jail last June, Broderick posted bail; Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said his office filed a motion Sunday to revoke Broderick's $50,000 bond. The victims, described only as two Hispanic women and one Black man, were all known to Broderick, who is Black, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous." The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are aiding in the manhunt. The shooting in Austin was the second multiple gun homicide on Sunday. Wisconsin's Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Sunday afternoon that law enforcement has apprehended and charged with first-degree homicide a "person of interest" in a shooting at a Kenosha tavern early Sunday morning. At least three people died the three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after the shooting. There have been about 150 mass shootings — defined as four or more people shot — in 2021, and in the 34 days since a gunman murdered eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March, an average of nearly two mass shootings have happened every day, The Washington Post reports, citing the Gun Violence Archive. CNN made a map, posted before the Austin shooting, which in any case falls one death short of that definition of a mass shooting. Quite a graphic from @CNNSotu. pic.twitter.com/EYL8tmYvjP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 18, 2021 In the 34 days since the Atlanta shootings, 82 people have been killed in mass shootings and 228 injured, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom questionThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

  • Indianapolis FedEx shooter never had a "red flag" hearing

    Brandon Hole, the 19-year-old shooter who killed eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis last week, never had a "red flag" hearing in accordance with state law despite a warning from his mother he was showing signs of violence, a prosecutor said at a press conference Monday.Why it matters: Indiana's "red flag" law allows authorities to seize guns from people who show "warning signs of violence," per AP. Had the shooter appeared before a judge and been found unstable, he may not have been able to purchase the guns used in the mass shooting.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Hole's mother contacted authorities in March 2020 regarding her son's mental stability, saying he was having suicidal thoughts, according to the New York Times. Police seized a shotgun in Hole's possession and Hole was taken to the hospital for several hours. However, the next step of setting up a "red flag" hearing was never taken because prosecutors feared they would not be able to build a sufficient case in the 2 weeks allotted by the red flag law, the New York Times reported. Leaving the case open-ended meant authorities did not have to return Hole's shotgun to him, but allowed Hole to months later purchase rifles used in the FedEx mass shooting. "The risk is, if we move forward with that (red flag) process and lose, we have to give that firearm back to that person," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "That’s not something we were willing to do.”Republican state Sen. Erin Houchin, who sponsored provisions to strengthen the state's red flag law, said the law in the Hole case “could have worked just as it should, but the prosecutor never pursued it.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Debt collectors looking to evict renters must notify them of CDC eviction moratorium, regulator says

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued a new policy designed to strengthen the national eviction moratorium.

  • Biden administration releases billions in relief for Puerto Rico, removes ‘onerous’ restrictions

    Puerto Rico will receive more than $8 billion in Hurricane Maria recovery money withheld during former President Donald Trump’s tenure and have “onerous” restrictions removed over how it can access and spend a larger pool of disaster relief money, the White House said on Monday.

  • Chicago's Little Village divided over police shooting of 13-year-old

    Video of Chicago police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo fuels peaceful protests.

  • Alex Smith retires from NFL after completing remarkable comeback from leg injury

    After persevering through 17 surgeries and a life-threatening infection to make his comeback, Alex Smith is moving on from his NFL career.

  • 8 Cities T+L's A-List Advisors Can't Wait to Return To

    T+L’s trusted travel advisors share the trips they’re most excited to take when it’s time to travel again.

  • Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

    A Hungarian pastry shop has launched a range of COVID-19 vaccine-themed sweet mousses as a light-hearted antidote to angst over the different types of vaccines and the implications of receiving one or another of them. At the Sulyan family's patisserie in the small town of Veresegyhaz, northeast of Budapest, the choice is between a selection of layered mousses with colourful jelly toppings, presented in small glasses, with decorative syringes on top. Each colour of jelly represents a different COVID-19 vaccine: citrus yellow for AstraZeneca and a slightly darker yellow for Sinopharm, matcha green for Pfizer, orange for Sputnik V and a vivid blue for Moderna.

  • Canada budget rolls out post-pandemic spending plan ahead of likely election

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government on Monday lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19 and to help launch an economic recovery ahead of an election expected later this year. The federal budget, the Liberal government's first in two years, is aimed squarely at boosting near-term growth and includes a long-promised national daycare plan. It also follows through on stimulus promised late last year, outlining a C$101.4 billion ($81 billion) "growth plan" over three years, with nearly half of that spending coming in the first year.

  • Over half of Americans see a wealth tax as a way to help solve inequality, poll finds

    In a new poll from Hill-HarrisX of 2,813 registered voters, 56% responded that billionaires paying a wealth tax could help solve wealth inequality.

  • California counties at trial argue J&J, other drugmakers fueled opioid epidemic

    Fidelma Fitzpatrick, the lawyer, told a California judge that Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie's Allergan unit needed to be held responsible for a drug crisis that only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teva's lawyer, Collie James, countered that the two drugs linked to his client had only ever made up a "minuscule" part of the market, and that doctors and patients were fully warned of the risks.

  • India’s Covid-19 crisis has gone from bad to catastrophic in just a fortnight

    The country, which was reporting less than 15,000 cases a day just last month, has been seeing over 200,000 Covid-19 infections a day since April 15.

  • Chicago Mayor Lightfoot slams rumors of resigning as ‘racist’ and ‘homophobic’

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has denounced rumors of her resigning as “homophobic, racist and misogynistic.” “Good morning from my mansion in Sauganash,” Lightfoot started Sunday morning’s five-part Twitter thread, referring to a rumor that she bought a mansion on the city’s north side. “Seriously, though—our city doesn’t have any time for homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors, today or any day.”

  • Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run at Trade and Tryon in uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

    The vehicle involved in the crash was found in Georgia, police say.

  • Canada has second case of rare blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

    The person who experienced the very rare event has been treated and is recovering, Canada's health ministry said in a statement, adding that the person lives in the province of Alberta. Based on the evidence available, Canada still maintains that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the potential risks, the statement said. Canada health authorities "will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns," the statement said.

  • Damian Lewis Mourns Wife Helen McCrory's Death in Touching Tribute

    Homeland alum Damian Lewis has penned a moving eulogy for his wife, Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory, the mother of their two children.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.