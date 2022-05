SYFY

Star Wars Day — aka May the Fourth — is officially here — and Lucasfilm didn't skimp on the galactic goodies. In addition to dropping a fresh trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi and announcing a six-part nonfiction series on Industrial Light & Magic, the production banner also premiered a making-of documentary for The Book of Boba Fett. A little over an hour in length, this peek behind the curtain of the live-action TV series is chock full of fascinating tidbits on how to produce Star Wars content that f