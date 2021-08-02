La La Anthony Shares Her Favorite Moments Inside Her New Brooklyn Brownstone

La La Anthony is returning to her roots. The actor, best known for her roles on the critically acclaimed The Chi (Showtime) and Power (Starz), recently filed for divorce from basketball star Carmelo Anthony (who is currently on Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo). In the wake of this big life change, she bought a new house in Brooklyn—where she was born and raised. “I live in New York, which is a crazy city—it’s moving constantly. So when I go home, I want to have that moment where I can just exhale and feel relaxed and comfortable,” she tells AD.

In order to create that kind of sanctuary for herself and her teenage son, Kiyan, La La teamed up with Z Gallerie, One Kings Lane, and decorator Nikki Chu to curate a living space that is a mix of soft femininity, Brooklyn edge, and comfortable communal spaces for hosting her large family.

“I really wanted to create a space for La La that was colorful, feminine, and chic,” says Chu. “The most important element that La La wanted in her home was to make sure that it was comfortable but also stylish enough to entertain. Providing enough seating in the dining area and a large sectional in her living room was a top priority for her.”

Here, La La shares four of her favorite parts of her new home and Chu offers tips for creating the mood and moments.

PORTRAIT OF AN AFRICAN LADY

“There is a photograph hanging by the staircase, entitled Untitled 2: Omo by Drew Doggett, of an African woman with a piercing through her chin and these beads and necklaces around her neck. I just love how it accentuates that part of the house going upstairs. It catches my eye every day—it’s just such a powerful piece. And it was really an important piece of art for me. It symbolizes power and strength, and it’s African,” says La La.

PRO TIP: A stunning black-and-white photo is a great way to provide contrast in a pastel-hued space.

BROOKLYN LIVING ROOM LOVE

“So I definitely love my living room with the plush couch,” La La says. “And there’s beautiful pastel wallpaper on this huge wall behind it. I just think it makes you feel awake, fresh, and fun. A lot of light comes into the house there. And it’s just where I’m at in my life right now. I just want to surround myself with positivity and positive vibes. I feel like this living room gives all of that. And every time someone comes over, they sit on this couch they don’t want to leave. They just want to stay here forever. And it makes me feel so good.”

PRO TIP: Wallpaper is a great way to set the color palette for any room. This soft pastel print helps accentuate the more neutral furniture in the room while making a major statement.

TEEN DREAM BEDROOM

“My son Kiyan is 14 years old,” says La La. “He’s in that transition age where you’re not a grown-up yet, but you’re not a little kid anymore. I love that Z Gallerie helped me create a room that makes him feel like he’s a teenager. He’s going to high school, his dad’s jerseys are up on the wall, and his furniture feels a little bit more grown-up, but it still has the elements of a teenager’s room. He absolutely loves his room.”

PRO TIP: Bold and whimsical wallpaper makes a strong and playful statement for a kid’s room.

DINING ROOM GAMES

“We have a Tic-Tac-Toe board and we have a Connect 4 board. They’re made out of metal and glass. At first, I was like, are people really gonna play these games? Then people came over, and everyone was engaged in a Tic-Tac-Toe battle or Connect 4 battle. Guests sit there drinking, playing games, and laughing. That’s really fun for me,” says La La.

PRO TIP: Creating the ambiance of a hotel or private club can give your living space a sense of pure luxury for entertaining at home.

