La-La-Me Infant Loungers pose suffocation, falling risks, consumer watchdog says

Parents and caregivers are being advised to immediately stop using La-La-Me Infant Loungers because they pose a risk to babies of suffocation and falling.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued the warning Thursday. It said the loungers failed to meet its Infant Sleep Products Rule for several reasons.

The product's seller, La-La-Me of Bellmore, N.Y., has not agreed to a recall.

Among the safety issues cited by the CPSC: The lounger lacks a stand and does not meet requirements for side height, fabric-sided openings, markings, labeling and instructional literature.

Both the lounger and its packaging lack a tracking label with the date of manufacture, which is required for children's products, CPSC said.

It urged consumers to stop using the product immediately, cut the fabric and throw it out.

The products were advertised as "organic newborn loungers." They were sold in printed fabrics and solid colors including beige, pink, blue and white for $60 to $130. The word LaLaMe is printed on an attached label.

While the Infant Sleep Products Rule applies to products manufactured after June 23, 2022, the CPSC urges firms to consider not selling non-compliant infant sleep products, even with an earlier manufacture date.

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard, the CPSC reminded parents and caregivers.

Only use a fitted sheet. Never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Those who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard, the CPSC said.

