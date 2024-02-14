La Mesa Mayor To Present State of the City Address
La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis will present the State of the City Address Tuesday night. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/
La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis will present the State of the City Address Tuesday night. STORY: https://fox5sandiego.com/
In the proposal, the Pac-12 is asking the CFP to guarantee the league revenue distribution amounts and voting privileges.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
Intuitive Machines is looking to succeed where past ventures have failed with its inaugural lunar lander mission, which would mark the first time a private company has landed a spacecraft on the moon — ever. The mission is poised to lift off on a SpaceX rocket at 12:57 a.m. EST tomorrow from the launch company’s pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Should everything go to plan, after a roughly seven-day journey the spacecraft will enter lunar orbit.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
Two stars ruled the Super Bowl, and they weren't football players.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
The 2024 Super Bowl ratings took “a leap, not a creep.” A TV expert helps us make sense of the jump.
Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against OpenAI will advance but with some of her legal team’s claims dismissed. The comedian sued OpenAI and Meta in July, claiming they trained their AI models on her work without consent.
Make an executive decision to up your brew game this year; snag this No. 1 bestseller while it's $75 off.
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?
This 'highly recommended' gizmo lets you watch flicks under the stars (though you'll need a blanket at this time of year).
A recent analysis of federal highway data found that the state of Florida is home to seven of the worst 10 counties for bicyclist deaths in the United States, and 14 of the worst 20.
As investors grow increasingly bullish the economy won't spiral into a recession, they are allocating more money to the stock market.
The gap between the major conferences and all others has existed for decades, but now there are cracks forming within that top tier of conferences — and those cracks could lead to major changes for the college football and basketball postseasons.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands including Apple, Cuisinart and Hoover.
Temu's Super Bowl ads say you will 'shop like a billionaire.' Here's what the marketplace is really like.
Paramount Global will lay off hundreds of employees on Tuesday.
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.