What is La Nada? Scientists say Texas may get more rainfall this year

National forecasters have announced the end of El Niño with no La Niña in sight.

Weather experts are now depending on the unpredictable child, La Nada.

What is El Niño, La Niña?

According to scientists, El Niño years tend to bring cold, wet winters to California and the Southern U.S., but warm, dry conditions for the Pacific Northwest and the Ohio Valley. La Niña tends to bring the opposite: dry conditions for the whole Southern half of the country, but colder, wetter weather for the Pacific Northwest.

What is La Nada?

When the future climate is unpredictable, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration goes by the term “ENSO-Neutral” or its catchier name, La Nada. Scientist say the problem with La Nada is it’s much harder to forecast what the climate will do.

“Without an El Niño or La Niña signal present, other, less predictable, climatic factors will govern fall, winter and spring weather conditions," said retired NASA climatologist Bill Patzert.

What can Texans expect from the climate shift?

Texas could be getting more rain. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the movement of trade winds over the Pacific Ocean results in different weather patterns. Dr. Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist at the Texas Water Development Board, said be prepared for a wetter season.

“The months of April, May, and June historically bring a lot of rainfall to our state," he said. "And they're very important for us in terms of avoiding drought. If we can get some normal to above-normal rainfall during those months, that can help us stay out of drought during the coming summer months."

What will take place in the future?

It’s an unpredictable season. Scientists look to monitor La Nada events to see what the Pacific Ocean has in store next for the world's climate, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: No El Niño or La Niña? La Nada might bring wetter weather to Texas