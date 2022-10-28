La Niña weather is coming this winter, according to NOAA—these products will help you prepare

The South will experience dry conditions this winter, while precipitation will be plentiful in the North, according to NOAA’s 2022-23 winter outlook.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Although it feels like fall has only just begun, winter is just around the corner and thanks to La Niña, it looks like it’s going to be an extreme one. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), La Niña's climate pattern means colder-than-average temperatures in the North, warmer-than-average temperatures and less precipitation in the South, and more precipitation in the Northwest and Midwest.

►Related: Winter weather is coming: It will be warm, dry in South and East because of La Niña, NOAA says

What is La Niña?

La Niña and El Niño and refer to natural phenomena that affect the temperature of ocean water along the West Coast. During El Niño, there is a natural warming of the Pacific Ocean. With La Niña, there is a natural cooling of it. This can have a significant effect on the weather, with El Niño making the North dryer and warmer while subjecting the Gulf Coast and Southeast to wetter conditions. On the other hand, La Niña causes the South to become dryer while the North becomes colder and wetter, as predicted for this upcoming winter.

How can I prepare?

Whether you find yourself in the South, where drought is expected, or the North, where the forecast calls for cold and precipitation, you'll need to prepare for the change in the weather ahead. From shovels to humidifiers, we're here to help you find everything you need to make it through the coming winter.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

1. A comfortable snow shovel

Make sure that you're prepared when the snow begins to fall.

If you live in the Northwest or Midwest, colder temperatures and an increase in precipitation mean that you'll probably be dealing with snow this upcoming winter. It might be fun during the holidays when you can bunker down and relax in your house, but when you have to work or just want to take a walk, snow blanketing your driveway and sidewalk can be inconvenient, if not dangerous. If you don't have one already, we recommend getting a shovel before the snow starts to fall. Out of all the snow shovels we've tested, we found Suncast's SC3250 18-Inch Snow Shovel to be the best. It makes plowing easy with the shape of its scoop, its ergonomic handle and its maneuverability.

Story continues

$54.15 at Amazon

2. A convenient snow brush and ice scrape

These products will keep your windshield clear when it's time to drive in the winter.

Unless you tuck your car in a garage or under an awning, you'll have to deal with it becoming covered in snow throughout the winter. You should always keep a snowbrush in your car for easy access. To clear ice and frost from your windshield, you'll want an ice scraper, too. Fortunately, you don't need to buy both individually. Mallory offers a dual ice scraper and snowbrush that has dozens of positive reviews on Amazon, with many praising its comfortable grip. To further deal with the ice, make sure to get windshield fluid that doubles as a defroster like Prestone's 2-in-1.

$12.26 at Amazon

$22.28 at Amazon

3. Ice melt to avoid slipping and sliding

Keep your sidewalk slip-free with ice melt.

Shoveling can only do so much for your driveway and sidewalk. While it's a great way to clear snow, you still may be left with ice in the end. Using the scoop of your shovel as a pick isn't very effective (or so we've heard). The best way to quickly break ice is by using an ice melt mixture, though the kind you use will change depending on whether you have pets or not. We've tested both standard and pet-safe ice melts and found that while the leading brand of ice melt, Blue Heat, performs the best, Safe Paw performs comparably and is ideal if you have pets.

$35 at Amazon

$25 at Amazon

4. Snow pants to shield your body

When partaking in outdoor activities during snow-filled months, you may want a pair of snow pants. Their durability can’t be beat, making them perfect for protecting your legs and normal pants from the wet chill of snow. Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants are among the best pairs of snow pants that you can buy. As the name suggests, the pants are well-insulated and both wind- and waterproof. They come in a wide selection of colors to fit any outfit and are available in a variety of sizes.

$34 at Amazon

5. A winter jacket to keep you warm

Get a winter jacket to keep you warm throughout the colder winter.

You may have just gotten a stylish new fall jacket, but it just won't cut it when the temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall. Fortunately, there are winter coats you can buy that don't sacrifice style for function. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket is highly popular, not to mention beloved by dozens of celebrities such as Emma Stone and Oprah Winfrey. It comes in many colors and has size zippers to expand or contract the jacket as you see fit, ensuring that it fits your style. Plus, it conveniently comes with many pockets.

$150 at Amazon

6. Durable winter boots to brave slippery terrain

These boots will keep you upright as you brave slippery terrain.

When winter comes, you'll be dealing with a change of terrain thanks to snowy and icy conditions. To put your best foot forward (instead of your face), you should pick up a pair of durable boots fit for winter. One of the best-rated boots online is the Timberland Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot. From experience, I can say that these hiking boots double as winter boots due to their insulation, waterproof material and great traction. Plus, they're quite stylish. The best woman's winter boots we've tested are the Sorel Caribou Boots thanks to their sturdy rubber soles, removable liner and premium insulation.

$105 at Amazon

$200 at Sorel

7. Winter accessories to keep the cold at bay

Don't go outside in the winter without these accessories.

Scarves, hats and gloves will offer extra protection against the chill this winter. The C.C. Unisex gloves are some of the best pairs you can buy online. They're warm, come in many color options and have touch-screen functionality so you don't have to take them off to use your phone. You'll also want to wrap your neck in a scarf such as that by Plum Feathers. These scarves are great due to their softness and warmth. In addition to the feel, many reviewers love these scarves for their beautiful designs. Finally, make sure you have a warm hat to protect your head and ears from the wind. Knitted hats such as those by Lorrita are excellent at keeping you warm even if you're outdoors for extended periods of time.

$15 at Amazon

$17 at Amazon

$11 at Amazon

8. An umbrella to block the rain

Make sure to keep an umbrella close by for unexpected rain.

While La Niña calls for increased precipitation in the North, the colder weather doesn't necessarily mean it will be snow. While increased snow is certainly likely, it's possible that on warmer days the precipitation may come in the form of rain. The only thing worse than cold, winter rain, is being caught in it unaware. To prepare for the unexpected, you should always keep an umbrella handy in your car or at home. We found the Davek Solo to be the best umbrella thanks to its cool design, sturdy frame and complete rain protection. For a more budget-friendly umbrella, we recommend our next pick, the Totes Titan Neverwet, which still gets the job done well.

$115 at Davek

$29 at Amazon

9. A space heater to keep your home toasty

A space heater will warm up your home.

Unfortunately, the "fun" of colder weather doesn't stop when you enter your home. If you don't have a powerful furnace in your home, your days and nights are liable to get cold. To make sure you stay comfortable throughout the winter, we recommend getting a space heater, specifically the DeLonghi HMP1500, which is the best heater we've tested. It can output a maximum temperature of 95°F and quickly heats up even the largest of rooms. If you do use a space heater, make sure you're adhering to safe practices such as clearing the space around it and turning it off when unattended.

$329 at Amazon

10. A portable generator to keep the power on throughout winter

A generator will ensure key appliances stay powered during power outages.

If you anticipate having power issues this winter, you'll want to make sure you have a portable generator to protect yourself from extreme temperatures. The Westinghouse WGen9500DF is one of the best generators you can buy online thanks to its efficiency and capacity—it can power several energy-intensive appliances at once. If you use a generator, make sure to always operate it in a dry area outside away from windows.

$1000 at Amazon

11. Moisturizer to keep your skin silky smooth

If you're in an area with low precipitation, use these to stay moisturized.

No matter where you live, the conditions brought on by La Niña are the perfect recipe for uncomfortable dry skin and chapped lips. To keep yourself moisturized, we recommend getting the best lotion, the fragrance-free lotion by Lubriderm. Its creamy texture and fast absorption make it heavenly on the skin and it's long-lasting. To bring relief to your lips, try Carmex, which is affordable and lasts longer than comparable lip balms.

$6.34 at Amazon

$10 at Amazon

12. A humidifier to ease discomfort from dryness

Don't let the dryness of winter make your home uncomfortable.

If you're in the South, the upcoming winter's lower-than-average precipitation means that your home will experience less humidity. This can cause a range of problems, from general discomfort from dry conditions to nosebleeds. Using a humidifier will keep your home from getting too dry amid La Niña. We recommend picking up the Levoit Classic 300S, as we found it to be the best humidifier among the ones we've tested. This quiet humidifier boasts high capacity and output so you’ll feel its effect while forgetting it’s even there.

$80 at Best Buy

13. A water bottle to stay hydrated

Stay hydrated with our favorite water bottle.

The higher-than-average temperatures in the South this upcoming winter may lead to an increased risk of dehydration. With that in mind, you'll want to make sure you have water nearby to meet your hydration needs. That’s where a reusable water bottle comes in handy. The Brita stainless steel filtered bottle, our pick for the best reusable water bottle, is quite impressive—its insulation keeps water cool for up to 24 hours, it filters the taste of chlorine and it’s quite compact compared to other water bottles.

$30 at Walmart

14. A sprinkler to keep your grass and plants alive

Keep your lawn healthy during the long winter with a sprinkler.

Unfortunately, you're not the only one affected by the lack of precipitation. Your plants might feel it even more. To keep your vibrant green grass from turning crunchy and brown, keep it nice and healthy with a sprinkler system. The best sprinkler online is the Melnor XT Turbo Oscillating Sprinkler, which is affordable and great for large lawns.

If you’re looking for a more automated fix for your lawn troubles, consider getting a smart sprinkler controller. This nifty device will automatically adjust your sprinkler’s output based on your local weather. The best we’ve tested is the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller. It’s easy to install and conveniently integrates with smart home software.

$33 at Amazon

$181 at Amazon

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: NOAA winter outlook predicts La Nina weather: Winter products you need