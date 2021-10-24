La Nina Threatens to Worsen Energy Crisis With Colder Winter

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A weather phenomenon that typically delivers harsher winters is on the way and expected to add to Asia’s energy crisis.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The La Nina pattern, which forms when equatorial trade winds strengthen to bring colder, deep water up from the bottom of the sea, has emerged in the Pacific. That typically spells below-normal temperatures in the northern hemisphere and has prompted regional weather agencies to issue warnings about a frigid winter.

Read more: La Nina Arrives, Threatening to Stoke Droughts and Roil Markets

Several nations and particularly China, the top energy consumer, are grappling with surging fuel prices and for some, power shortages or curbs on supply to heavy industry. Coal and gas prices are already elevated and a bitter winter will add heating demand that’ll likely spur further gains.

“We are expecting temperatures to be colder than normal this winter across northeastern Asia,” said Renny Vandewege, a vice president of weather operations at data provider DTN. “Weather forecast data is a critical component of predicting how much energy load will be required.”

Here’s the outlook for some key nations:

China

Temperatures plunged early last week across most of eastern China, and are already colder than usual in some northern areas, according to the country’s National Climate Center. Provinces including Heilongjiang, Shaanxi and Shanxi began the winter heating season between four and 13 days earlier than in previous years. Local government-controlled systems -- typically powered by coal or gas -- are fired up to warm residents’ homes in many areas.Extreme weather conditions could happen more regularly as a result of global warming, according to Zhi Xiefei, atmospheric science professor at Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology. “Cold waves could lead to greater temperature drops, but unusual warm events could also appear,” Zhi said.

The climate center expects the country to enter La Nina conditions this month, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday.

Japan

Japan will likely see lower than normal temperatures next month, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which had earlier forecast a 60% chance of a La Nina over the autumn-winter period. The nation, which has been relatively insulated from the energy crisis, is staying vigilant after last year’s deep freeze that saw wholesale power prices spike.

Utilities were caught without enough fuel as demand surged last winter, forcing them to buy costly spot liquefied natural gas shipments. The trade ministry has already been meeting with major power, gas and oil firms to prepare for the winter months, and LNG stockpiles held by Japan’s major electricity providers are currently about 24% above the four-year average.

South Korea

South Korea will see colder weather in the first half of winter, and is also likely to be impacted by the effects of La Nina, according to the country’s meteorological administration. The country saw its first snow of the season 15 days earlier than last year amid an unusually cold October.

The nation’s government is already taking steps to bolster fuel supply and mitigate the impact of higher prices. Fuel taxes and LNG import tariffs will be temporarily lowered, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon said Friday.

India

Temperatures in India are expected to fall to as low as 3 degrees Celsius (37 Fahrenheit) in some northern areas in January and February before recovering. Unlike in other nations, cooler weather typically leads to lower energy consumption as demand for air conditioning wanes.

Most importantly, the nation is anticipating a drier period after the end of the monsoon season. Key coal mining regions suffered flooding in recent months that triggered a squeeze on supply of the fuel used to produce about 70% of the nation’s electricity.

Aside from La Nina events, there are other factors that can impact the region’s winter weather, according to Todd Crawford, director of meteorology at Atmospheric G2. Climate change has led to a lack of sea ice in the Arctic’s Kara Sea, which may be contributing to high pressure ridging in that area. This leads to downstream colder conditions across northeast Asia, “like what happened last winter,” he said.

There are also indications the polar vortex – a girdle of winds that bottle up cold at the pole – could be weaker than normal at the start of winter, which would allow frigid air to spill south, Crawford said.

“Putting all that together, we think the best window for big cold in northeast Asia this winter is in the late November to mid-January window,” he said. “That is where we think the greatest risk lies.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rust's 24-Year-Old Armorer Said She 'Almost Didn't Take' Previous Job: 'I Wasn't Sure If I Was Ready'

    "I think loading blanks was like the scariest thing to me because I was like, 'Oh, I don't know anything about it,'" Hannah Gutierrez-Reed previously said about her first time as lead armorer

  • The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself With a New Set of Challenges

    Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

  • Potentially historic 'weather bomb' to drop wicked winds, rains on B.C.

    B.C. is bracing for what is expected to be an impactful and potentially historic storm Sunday, with damaging and widespread disruptions from its explosive nature certainly possible.

  • College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 9

    What are the opening lines and best values for Week 9 of the college football season? Here's the first best guess along with the actual lines.

  • Lake Tahoe Area Braces For Possible 'Record' Precipitation

    Residents in the Lake Tahoe area prepared for possibly historical levels of precipitation beginning on October 23, when a powerful “atmospheric river” is forecast to begin unleashing significant moisture drawn from the Pacific.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood warnings on Saturday, October 23, for much of northern California ahead of the weather event. In Tahoe City, temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing, with five inches of precipitation expected to fall, according to the NWS. Snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations.“The main event is still on track late Saturday night through Monday and the current forecast continues to look like we could see the potential for a record or near-record precipitation for 2-day totals in the month of October,” the NWS said.The Pacific Northwest and parts of California were hit with a weaker atmospheric river late this week that brought several inches of rain to some places, including parts of the Bay Area. This footage, taken on Friday by the California Highway Patrol, shows snow falling at Carson Pass in the Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe. Credit: California Highway Patrol via Storyful

  • A Massacre in a Park, a Miracle Survivor, and a Stash of Hidden Letters

    NurPhotoKYIV—Barely anyone made it out of Babyn Yar alive. Out of the estimated 33,771 local Jews taken to this park to be shot and discarded, maybe a handful survived. One of those was Nadia Elgart, and her survival was considered so remarkable that it was recorded on her gravestone in 1978: “Nadia Elgart, the woman who escaped from Babi Yar on September 29, 1941 with her 6-year-old son.”Babi Yar is the Russian name imposed during Soviet times on the local park which the Nazis, who invaded Ukra

  • Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen talk "Renegades"

    The former president and the singer-songwriter, longtime friends, have shared their stories in a podcast, and now a book: "Renegades: Born in the USA." Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen sit down with correspondent Anthony Mason to discuss the influence of their fathers on their life's work, and the shared narratives that drive the surprisingly similar fields of popular music and politics.

  • Turkish defence minister warns against alliances that harm NATO

    NATO-member Turkey's defence minister said the forming of alliances outside of NATO would harm the organisation, according to comments released on Saturday, after Greece and France agreed a defence pact last month. NATO allies Greece and France clinched a strategic military and defence cooperation pact in September, which includes an order for three French frigates worth about 3 billion euros. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this month that the agreement will allow the two countries to come to each other's aid in the event of an external threat.

  • Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

    The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo. Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status and the reasons for holding them back. It's unclear what might become of any who cannot be cleared to come to the United States.

  • Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

    A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerville police said.

  • Farmers are getting paid to fight climate change by cultivating a new cash crop: carbon

    Even as the science and policy are shaking out, many hope that carbon markets can provide income for farmers and reduce the effects of climate change.

  • In Utah, it's raining fish

    Fish stocks in hundreds of isolated lakes high in the Utah mountains are replenished via a novel approach – from the air. Correspondent Conor Knighton profiles the team responsible for delivering fresh fish by airplane.

  • Rare fall nor'easter, 'miserable' weather to mark final week of October

    Many in the northeastern United States have rarely had to bring out rain coats and jackets due to the lack of chilly temperatures and relatively dry conditions so far this October, but a change in the weather pattern will throw a wrench into the unseasonable warmth this week ahead of Halloween. Remember Memorial Day weekend? It was rainy, unseasonably cold and positively miserable from Philadelphia up through New York City and Boston -- and probably the last time folks in these metro areas have

  • ATMOSPHERIC RIVER: Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

    Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

  • Heavy rain unleashes mud, debris flows in Northern California areas burned by wildfire

    Heavy rain in Northern California unleashed mud and debris flows and shut down at least one critical highway by Sunday morning.

  • 'Deluge' in a drought: Millions of Californians warned of flash flooding risk on Sunday

    Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.

  • Timing out the weekend wet weather across NorCal

    A cold front that moved into Northern California on Thursday night brought a fresh wave of precipitation that impacted Friday morning commuters, but another weather event is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts Sunday. ﻿KCRA 3's weather team is calling Sunday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for street flooding and downed trees. See more above.

  • 'Too fast, too furious': Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river pound California with heavy rain, flooding

    A furious storm unleashed from a "bomb cyclone" over the Pacific Ocean slammed Northern California, bringing fierce winds and dangerous flooding.

  • California braces for "bomb cyclone" storm system

    Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone." The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • US west coast braces for ‘atmospheric river’ as huge storm brews

    Northern California faces flash flood risk and threat of mudslides, especially in fire-charred areas The storm could put 10 million people at risk of flash floods over the weekend. Photograph: NOAA/Zuma Press Wire Service/Rex/Shutterstock A huge Pacific storm is poised to unleash conditions known as an “atmospheric river”, with torrential rains and strong winds putting about 10 million people at risk of flash floods in parts of northern California this weekend. The incoming tempest has raised fe