LA Officials Inspect Scorched Section of Freeway, Warn of Travel Disruption After Fire

A portion of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles, California, would remain closed indefinitely, as crews worked to assess the damage caused by a fire on Saturday, November 11, local news reported, citing officials.

The closure would cause “major delays” as traffic would need to be rerouted, according to Caltrans.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County on Sunday, in order to “facilitate clean up and repair work,” his office said. The governor said the fire damaged the many columns supporting the section of freeway, according to local media.

The closure of the interchange in downtown LA would “disrupt the life of Angelenos,” the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, said during a press conference on Monday.

Over 300,000 cars travel on the section of I-10 every day, California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin said.

This footage by Caltrans shows the damage near the intersection of I-10 and East 14th Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Credit: Caltrans District 7 via Storyful