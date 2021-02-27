LA officials offering $50,000 reward for information about Akeem Jamaal ‘AJ’ Coburn’s murder

Police have yet to establish the motive for the killing

The family of Akeem Jamal “AJ” Coburn are still seeking answers about the senseless murder of the 30-year-old which occurred on July 29.

Joining the family’s effort, the city of Los Angeles has offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the identity, arrest, and prosecution of the person or persons responsible Coburn’s death, according to TheShadeRoom.

At 10:10 p.m. on July 29, Coburn was standing in a driveway when a person walked up to him and began firing, according to the homicide report. Coburn began running away and collapsed in the backyard of a home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coburn was not a gang member and police have yet to establish the motive for the killing.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for this murder,” a recent news release stated.

“If you know who committed this crime or if you have any information about the murder, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately. All information will be kept strictly confidential.”

Coburn’s family has described the young father as a family man who was loving and caring. He was preparing for his upcoming wedding when he was murdered.

“He lived a prosperous life and had a very promising future ahead of him. His life was cut short due to senseless acts of gun violence and his family and friends demand justice for him. If you know something, say something!” his family said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Coburn’s murder can contact LAPD Detectives Fontes and Kincaid at (323) 786-5111, leave a text message to CRIMES (274637), or call the 24-hour toll free number at (877) LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.LAPDonline.org by clicking “anonymous web tips.”

