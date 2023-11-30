‘La pérdida - The loss’: Deadly disaster at El Paso, Juárez border

Editor's note: The stories contain reporting and images that some readers may find disturbing.

Families torn apart, dreams crushed — the somber reality of migrant deaths at the El Paso, Juárez border.

El Paso Times' yearlong investigation exposes the challenges faced by migrants and the lack of infrastructure to address this growing crisis.

Read the reports below:

'Where is the humanity?' Migrant deaths soaring at El Paso-Juárez border with few ways to document them

EL PASO, Texas, and JUÁREZ, Mexico — Mount Cristo Rey rises in the desert like two hands in prayer, the U.S. and Mexico sides, over a graveyard without tombs.

This year, migrants died in this harsh landscape – in the Rio Grande, in the desert, in neighborhoods and on city streets – in numbers never seen before at this border crossing known as the Paso del Norte. Yet no stones mark the places where they died, only numeric coordinates inked on police reports.

Click here to read the full report.

Viangly Infante Padrón cries leaning on an ambulance as her husband is attended to by medics after a fire broke out at a Mexican facility center in Juarez on Monday, March 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Times investigation: Somber reality of migrant deaths at border