La Palma island braces for more quakes as volcano roars on

EMILIO MORENATTI and JOSEPH WILSON
·2 min read

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Residents on Spain’s La Palma island braced Wednesday for the possibility of bigger earthquakes that could compound the damage from a volcano spilling lava more than five weeks since it erupted.

Seismologists said a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island a day after they recorded a 4.9 magnitude quake that was the strongest so far of the hundreds that have occurred under La Palma since the volcano's Sept. 19 eruption.

So far, the earthquakes have either been small enough or far enough under La Palma to do no harm, other than adding to the anxiety of the island residents. The Tuesday earthquake was felt up to 60 miles (96 kilometers) away on three other segments of the Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa.

“The scientific committee has been warning for more than a week that we could see earthquakes, given their recent depth of around 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) and their magnitude, that reach a magnitude of 6 (on the Richter scale),” María José Blanco, director of Spain’s National Geographic Institute on the Canary Islands, told Spanish national broadcaster RTVE.

Flows of molten rock from the Cumbre Vieja volcano itself have caused the evacuations of about 7,500 people and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, mostly homes. The rivers of lava cover over 900 hectares (2,200 acres) of mostly farmland, while one major flow is extending the island into the Atlantic as it cools.

No deaths have resulted from the eruption. Other than in an area on the island’s western side, life continues as normal for La Palma's 85,000 residents except for having to clean up volcanic ash.

The last eruption on the island, in 1971, lasted 24 days. Its longest, in 1949, lasted 47 days. The current activity is on day 39 and shows no signs of stopping.

“We saw the worst-case scenario in the 1949 eruption, when a second volcano mouth opened up and cut off the southern part of the island, which had to be supplied by boat,” volcano scientist Vicente Soler said. “That is highly improbable, although not impossible, today.”

____

Wilson reported from Barcelona.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Columns of Lava Shoot From Cumbre Vieja Volcano on La Palma

    The main cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma partially collapsed on Monday, October 25, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, creating a new river of lava.Lava flow from Spain’s Cumbre Vieja volcano had covered more than 906 hectares (3.5 sq. miles) of La Palma and destroyed at least 2,162 buildings by Monday, October 25, reported the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service.Videos from Involcan shows the volcano erupting on October 26. Credit: Involcan via Storyful

  • Dramatic Drone Footage Shows Lava and Ash Spewing From La Palma Volcano

    The main cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma partially collapsed on Monday, October 25, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, creating a new river of lava.Lava flow from Spain’s Cumbre Vieja volcano had covered more than 906 hectares (3.5 sq. miles) of La Palma and destroyed at least 2,162 buildings by Monday, October 25, reported the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service.Video released by Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (Instituto Geológico y Minero de España) shows lava and ash spewing from the La Palma volcano. Credit: IGME via Storyful

  • State emergency notifications alert locals of earthquake

    State emergency notifications alert locals of earthquake

  • Arkansas plant tackling ammo shortage

    Hunters seeing higher prices for ammunition can place at least some blame on the production of electric cars and the U.S. Mint making more coins. Chris Metz, CEO of Vista Outdoor Inc., which operates four U.S. ammunition plants, told Axios his company competes with those industries for copper. Driving the news: Raw material costs aside, Metz said ammunition availability should be better in the not-too-distant future because a plant in Lonoke that makes Remington ammunition is back in high produc

  • A 'bomb cyclone' hit California. Photos and videos show the mudslides, floods, and destruction left in its wake.

    The storm dumped record-breaking rain on California, leading to flash flooding and evacuations in some areas.

  • Seattle police bust lucrative Lego trafficking scheme

    Police seize 171 Lego sets worth thousands from Pike Place seller accused by police of knowingly selling stolen goods Pike Place market in Seattle, where the allegedly stolen goods were being resold. Photograph: Karen Ducey/Reuters Police in Seattle went undercover to break open what they said was a trafficking ring involving the sale of expensive stolen goods: Lego, taken from an Amazon store. Saying they had seized 171 sets, police released a picture showing the boxes stacked together. The acc

  • Coronavirus infections at U.S. meat plants far higher than previous estimates - House subcommittee

    Cases and deaths from COVID-19 among workers at the leading U.S. meatpacking plants were three times as high as previously estimated, an investigation by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has found. The subcommittee surveyed major meatpackers Tyson Foods, JBS USA, Cargill, National Beef, and Smithfield Foods, which together control over 80% of the beef market and 60% of the pork market in the United States. At those companies’ plants, worker cases of COVID-19 were 2.6 times higher, and deaths were 3 times higher, than a previous estimate by the Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN), which had been used by government agencies and media throughout the pandemic.

  • Cat Anxiety is Real. Here's What the Experts Say You Can Do to Help Your Kitty Cope

    Changes in environment, illness, and past history can all contribute to your cat's anxiousness. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to minimize its impact.

  • Stellantis' four new EV platforms to each support 2 million vehicles a year-exec

    Stellantis' four new electrified platforms are expected to each underpin the production of 2 million vehicles a year, the automaker's head for Italy said on Wednesday. Since the creation of the world's fourth largest carmaker at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has pushed for a convergence of the combined group's 14 brands to achieve a goal of over 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in annual synergies and accelerate its transition to cleaner mobility. Stellantis will invest over 30 billion euros through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup.

  • Ram recalling 131,000 heavy duty trucks over fire hazard

    For a little over a year, Ram has been investigating an issue with a number of heavy duty trucks from the 2021 model year that have experienced engine bay fires. For some reason, even when the engine is off, the solid-state intake heater relay in Ram trucks fitted with the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel can suffer a short and catch fire. In May, Ram discovered the issue occurring even in trucks with protected relays.

  • I convinced my roommates to spend 2 nights with me in a tiny home. By the end, we couldn't wait to have our own rooms back.

    Insider's reporter took her roommates to spend two nights in a 212-square-foot home at Colorado's WeeCasa Tiny House Resort. Here's what it was like.

  • Old Dominion joining Sun Belt Conference; official announcement coming today

    It’s no longer a surprise, but it is for real. After seven years, Old Dominion plans to leave Conference USA. The Monarchs will officially join the Sun Belt Conference, likely in 2023, and sources have confirmed a related announcement is expected later today. ODU will make the move from C-USA along with Southern Miss and Marshall. James Madison is expected to join the Sun Belt from the ...

  • Alan Cumming Says He Felt Suicidal Before Landing Goldeneye Role: 'Hollywood Saved Me'

    The actor details some of his darkest moments in his new memoir, Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life

  • Amazon seen triumphing over Apple privacy changes in digital ad business

    Amazon.com is expected to emerge as a winner in the digital advertising arena, surviving Apple's privacy changes better than rivals Facebook and Snap. The ecommerce giant's vast trove of customer shopping data reduces its reliance on tracking info once provided by Apple's iOS mobile operating system. Others including Alphabet Inc, which also collects a rich set of data from users' search habits, reported a 41% surge in Google advertising revenue for the third quarter, a sign that businesses that rely less on targeted ads are able to overcome Apple's limits on tracking mobile users.

  • Nor'easter slams East Coast with flooding rain and powerful winds

    A monster storm was slamming the Northeast with record rainfall and powerful winds over Tuesday night — causing flash flooding that resulted in people having to be rescued in New Jersey and New York roads to close.Threat level: All of southern New England westward to New York City and northern New Jersey was under the threat of flash flooding and coastal flooding from the nor'easter through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.Get market news worthy of your time w

  • 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line

    4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line

  • Japanese Princess Mako's long wait to marry ends at last

    Japan's Princess Mako, the emperor's niece, was married on Tuesday after years of criticism over her fiance that led to their marriage being postponed for three years and resulted in her being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Mako, 30, lost her royal status after her marriage to commoner Kei Komuro, also 30, was formalised with the submission of documents at a local office. The two will live in the United States, where Komuro has a job with a law firm.

  • India's Adani Ports scraps Myanmar container terminal plans

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India's Adani Ports said on Wednesday it was abandoning plans to build a container terminal in Myanmar, weeks after applying for a U.S. licence for the project, saying it believed it did not violate sanctions. A military coup in Myanmar in February and an ensuing crackdown on mass protests in which hundreds have been killed has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on military figures and military-controlled entities. "The company's risk management committee, after a review of the situation, has decided to work on a plan on exiting the company's investment in Myanmar, including exploring any divestment opportunities," Adani said in a statement, without giving further reasons for the change in plan.

  • At McAuliffe rally, Biden says Youngkin 'embraced' Trump and 'the big lie'

    At a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday, President Biden said Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin “embraced” former President Donald Trump and “the big lie” of election fraud.

  • Feet of snow causes a travel nightmare in the Sierra Nevada

    After a long, hot summer full of wildfires, a lot of snow fell in a very short time in the Sierra Nevada from Oct. 24-25, causing quite a mess on highways.