La Palma volcano's tremors stop, but eruption may not be at an end

An aerial view of the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano near Tacande neighborhood
·2 min read

LA PALMA (Reuters) - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma fell silent as constant tremors stopped late on Monday, though experts cautioned this did not necessarily mean the eruption is nearing an end after 85 days.

Seismic activity on the island all but stopped around 9 pm local time on Monday, The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said on Tuesday. It's the longest period without tremors since the eruption began.

"This does not imply the eruption is ending, since on other occasions halts were followed by a renewed increase in activity," Involcan said on its twitter account.

It added footage of the Cumbre Vieja showing how the almost constant roaring of the volcano had ceased.

The eruption, which has sent rivers of molten lava running down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja for weeks, is the longest running on the Spanish Canary Island since records began in 1500.

The quiet on Monday evening and Tuesday morning followed the emission of dense toxic clouds of sulphur dioxide on Monday morning that prompted the lockdown of about a third of the island's population.

Since the eruption began on Sep. 19, thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed, and the main livelihood of the island, banana plantations, have been devastated.

Stavros Meletlidis, a volcanologist with the National Geographic Institute who has been following the eruption since it began, said there were multiple possible explanations and pointed out that pauses had been observed before.

Around a week after the eruption started, seismic activity suddenly dropped off for several hours before restarting with renewed vigour, a pattern that is not uncommon in the early stages of an eruption, he explained.

But after nearly three months of activity, the eruption is in a different phase and could be losing strength, he said.

"The magma needs energy to get to the surface and it seems that it does not have it at the moment," he said, explaining that could be due to a decline in levels of gases or magma volume as the eruption slowly loses force.

However, it could be the result of a blockage between subterranean magma chambers and the surface vent, in which case pressure would continue to build up until reaching critical mass and causing fresh explosions.

"It's too early to tell if we're entering a terminal phase," he said.

Before declaring the eruption definitively over, scientists will be looking out for a period of at least 48 hours with no seismic activity or surface eruption, he said.

(Reporting by Marco Trujillo, Nathan Allen and Inti Landauro, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • La Palma residents forced into temporary lockdown

    The eruption, which has sent spectacular rivers of molten lava running down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja for nearly three months, is the longest running on the Spanish Canary island since records began in 1500.Around 24,500 residents in Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte - a third of La Palma's inhabitants - were asked to stay indoors due to emissions of sulphur dioxide that had reached "extremely adverse" levels, authorities said.In affected municipalities, residents were told to stay inside, while students were told to remain in schools and parents not to pick them up until the air quality cleared.However, a few hours later, emergency services lifted the order thanks to an improvement in air-quality data and said students would leave school at the regular time.

  • Spain's La Palma lifts lockdown imposed after volcano soured air quality

    Authorities in Spain's La Palma lifted a stay-at-home order on Monday just a few hours after telling people to stay indoors due to poor air quality caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano . The eruption, which has sent spectacular rivers of molten lava running down the slopes of Cumbre Vieja for nearly three months, is the longest running on the Spanish Canary island since records began in 1500. Around 24,500 residents in Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte - a third of La Palma's inhabitants - were asked to stay indoors due to emissions of sulphur dioxide that had reached "extremely adverse" levels, authorities said. In affected municipalities, residents were told to stay inside, while students were told to remain in schools and parents not to pick them up until the air quality cleared.

  • 'Immense' Plume Spewed From Spanish Volcano Amid 'Strong Explosive Activity'

    An “immense volcanic plume” towered over La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, after “strong explosive activity” at the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano sent ash, gas, and lava skyward at around 6 pm on Monday, December 13, officials said.Footage taken by researchers with the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) from a mountain trail north of the volcano shows a towering column of ash and gas taking form as lava spews out and tumbles down the volcano’s flanks.In the 86 days since the volcano began erupting on September 19, almost 7.5 square miles (11.93 km sq.) of the island had been affected by the volcano, and at least 2,910 buildings had been damaged beyond repair, emergency officials said.More than 540 people were being sheltered in hotels as of December 13, officials added. Credit: INVOLCAN via Storyful

  • Protect the unvaccinated, then offer boosters - WHO's Ryan

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Getting an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines to unprotected groups all over the world should remain a top priority before offering booster shots to vulnerable groups, World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Director Mike Ryan said on Tuesday. A major study on Tuesday found that two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appear to have given 70% protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, suggesting weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant. Ryan said he expected the current vaccines would provide significant protection against hospitalisation and death, but that the data coming through was very preliminary and the WHO did not have enough of it yet to make a full determination. "We should be focusing on getting those who are unvaccinated vaccinated as quickly as possible and then being able to give booster doses to those in vulnerable groups."

  • Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $1?

    The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has wowed investors with its path up the charts. Right now, Shiba Inu trades for a fraction of cent. And that means a small investment could result in considerable riches if the cryptocurrency continues to gain ground. First, let's take a look at a more important question: Could Shiba Inu actually reach $1? Today, about 549 trillion Shiba Inu coins are in circulation.

  • Germany's new COVID-19 panel meets as infections ease

    Members of a new expert panel advising the German government on the coronavirus pandemic held their first meeting Tuesday, amid signs that government restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infection rates. Germany's disease control agency reported 30,823 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 45,753 two weeks ago. Experts say it's too early to say how the new omicron variant will affect Germany's infection rates, but the country's new health minister, Karl Lauterbach, expressed cautious optimism, tweeting Monday: “The situation is slowly stabilizing and the decline in case numbers is real.” Lauterbach, an epidemiologist, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently succeeded longtime German leader Angela Merkel, met with the newly appointed, 19-member advisory panel in Berlin.

  • Alex Jones Wonders If Joe Biden Used 'Weather Weapons' To Cause Deadly Tornadoes

    The "Infowars" conspiracy theorist said it was "a legitimate question to ask."

  • Some areas under evacuation order as storm moves through SoCal

    A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late Monday night and peaking Tuesday.

  • Photos: Storm wallops Northern California and is headed to the Southland

    A powerful storm that has already walloped Northern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Southern California's coastal areas.

  • Car in Niagara Falls rescue attempt went over brink

    A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.

  • San Diego County prepares for severe weather

    San Diego County residents and crews are preparing for the most significant storm so far this season to move into the region on Tuesday.

  • Geminid meteor shower to peak Monday with more than 50 stunning meteors per hour

    NASA called an expected meteor shower "one of the most reliable" and suggested that the Geminids could showcase scores of shooting stars per hour.

  • WEATHER ACTION DAY: Powerful storm headed to Arizona

    A storm is moving in to Arizona, bringing rain, snow and strong winds.

  • Sierra winter travel info: Snow closes two Yosemite National Park roads for the season

    Yosemite Valley should get heavy snow soon, too. One of the park routes will stay closed through next year for road construction.

  • Storm floods parts of Bay Area

    A strong winter storm unleashed flooding in Oakland, Half Moon Bay and other parts of the Bay Area. Here is a glimpse of some of those severe scenes.

  • Is this Fresno storm a drought buster for Valley, mountains? Here’s what experts say

    “We’re just now entering our really wet period of the winter season.”

  • Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

    Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said. The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

  • Soaking storm setting sights on Southern California

    A storm already responsible for travel-snarling snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the lower elevations much of the Pacific Coast states this past weekend will focus its onslaught on the Southwest and Southern California, in particular, into Tuesday night. The storm currently bringing rain and snow to the West Coast, and perhaps another that follows next week, will likely be the most disruptive in terms of creating travel concerns and producing the greatest risk of mudslides. But the ov

  • Peninsula neighborhood on alert as they prepare for possible flooding

    "We prepared the sandbags": The atmospheric river has arrived in the Bay Area, and while some are excited for the much-needed rain in midst of drought, residents are also preparing for possible flash flooding and PG&E outages that could be widespread.

  • Two more quakes rattle central Kansas just days after a larger tremor hit the area

    Three earthquakes have been detected in the same area in recent days, USGS data shows.