La. pastor, former ‘Survivor’ contestant charged with child cruelty for allegedly taping mouth of students for talking too much

A Louisiana pastor and former “Survivor” contestant is being accused of taping the mouths of three 13-year-old students because they were talking too much.

John Raymond — who was a contestant on the fifth season of the hit CBS reality show, “Survivor: Thailand,” in 2002 — is also the headmaster of Lakeside Christian School in Slidell, about 30 miles northeast of New Orleans.

According to the Slidell Police Department, he was arrested Thursday afternoon “for taping student’s mouth shut.”

Investigators say that they were alerted about a potential case of child abuse at the Lakeside school in March by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

According to the complaint, Raymond had “taped multiple students’ mouths shut, as a form of discipline.”

After an investigation that involved forensic interviews of students, as well as interviews with parents and school staff, detectives concluded that on March 18, some students “were removed from a class due to excessive talking.”

The 60-year-old pastor allegedly got angry and brought some of those students into his office. That’s when he “took a roll of packing tape and taped the students’ mouths shut by wrapping the tape around their heads.”

Police say he then sent the students back to class. Their mouths allegedly remained shut for about 45 minutes. The tape was only removed when “another school administrator felt uncomfortable with the situation,” according to police.

The tape had to be removed with a pair of scissors.

“During the encounter, the students claim they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful,” police said.

Early on Thursday, detectives presented the evidence to a judge, and Raymond turned himself in “several hours later.”

He was booked into the Slidell City Jail for three counts of cruelty to juveniles which state, in part, “to cause unjustifiable pain or suffering to children under the age of 17.”

Police say Raymond was then moved to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where his bond will be set.