LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

FILE - Armie Hammer attends the 13th Annual Go Gala on Nov. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police said Thursday, March 18, 2021, that they are investigating actor Armie Hammer for sexual assault. His attorney denies the allegation. A police spokesman says Hammer is the main suspect in an incident reported on Feb. 3. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW DALTON
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday.

Hammer's attorney denied the allegation.

Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said. Police would give no further details on the incident or who made the report.

Earlier Thursday at a video news conference, a woman said that on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, Hammer raped her for four hours, slammed her head against a wall and committed other violent acts against her.

The Associated Press does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

The woman appeared on camera but identified herself only by her first name, Effie.

“During those four hours I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me,” she said through tears. “I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.”

The woman's attorney, Gloria Allred, said they had given evidence to Los Angeles police, including photos of Effie's injuries. Allred declined to say when they made the report, and would not confirm that it was the one made in February that the LAPD is investigating.

Effie was 20 when she and Hammer met on Facebook and began a relationship in 2016, and they had their last contact last year, Allred said.

Hammer's attorney said in a statement that from the beginning he has maintained that all of his interactions with Effie and every other sexual partner "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

The statement called her allegations “attention seeking and ill-advised” and said “her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.”

“With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” Andrew Brettler said.

The statement included a screenshot that Brettler said was a text message exchange in July of last year between Hammer and Effie, in which she expresses a desire for rough, forceful sex with him, and he responds by saying he no longer wants a relationship with her.

The 34-year-old actor was married at the time to television personality Elizabeth Chambers. They divorced last year.

Hammer first gained fame through playing twins in 2010’s “The Social Network,” and is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.”

Most recently, Hammer starred in the Netflix remake of “Rebecca.” A sequel to “Call Me by Your Name” with Timothée Chalamet has also been in development.

Allegations of sexual violence in recent months have derailed Hammer's career.

Earlier this year, an Instagram account began posting screenshots of text messages allegedly from Hammer as far back as 2016. Allred would not comment on whether her client was behind that account, @houseofeffie. When those text messages began appearing in media reports, Hammer called them “vicious and spurious online attacks against me.”

After those texts were published, Hammer departed the comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was to star alongside Jennifer Lopez, shortly before production was to begin. He soon after departed the Paramount+ series “The Offer,” about the making of “The Godfather.”

Hammer was also dropped by his agency, WME.

___

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Recommended Stories

  • Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

    A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual." The rape allegation follows claims on social media in January by several women who accused the 34-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse, and said he shared violent sexual fantasies.

  • Francois Ozon Set to Direct Fassbinder Adaptation ‘Petra Von Kant’ With Isabelle Adjani

    Francois Ozon, one of France’s most prestigious and prolific filmmakers, will next direct Isabelle Adjani and Denis Menochet (“Custody”) in “Petra Von Kant,” a film adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s cult play “The Bitter Tears.” “Petra Von Kant” will star Menochet as Fassbinder, while Adjani will play the German director’s muse, according to Satellifax, which […]

  • The Sussexes Would Have Delayed Oprah Tell-All If "Something, God Forbid, Had Happened" to Prince Philip

    Gayle King clarified the Sussexes' interview timing.

  • Woman alleges Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017

    Actor Armie Hammer is reportedly under investigation after being accused of violently raping a woman in 2017. A woman identified as Effie came forward in a Thursday press conference with attorney Gloria Allred to allege the Call Me By Your Name star "violently raped me for over four hours" in April 2017, slapped her head against a wall, and "committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," The Wrap and Variety report. "During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me," she alleged. "I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn't believe someone I loved did that to me." The woman, who says she and Hammer had an on-and-off relationship after meeting on Facebook when she was 20, is believed to have previously shared anonymous allegations against him on Instagram, according to Variety. Hammer is now under investigation, TMZ reports, citing law enforcement sources. Allred reportedly said during the press conference that the woman doesn't plan to sue him. Hammer's attorney denied the allegations on Thursday, telling Variety that all of his interactions with the woman and "every other sexual partner of his for that matter" were "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory." The attorney also called this an "attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid" that will "only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve." More stories from theweek.comLet informed people be jurorsIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Teen Vogue's new editor in chief resigns after past anti-Asian tweets resurface

  • Stimulus Check Update: Many Payments Should Clear Today

    On March 11, President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package into law that includes enhanced unemployment, a newly expanded Child Tax Credit, and, of course, $1,400 stimulus checks. The IRS was quick to distribute stimulus funds once the relief bill became official.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • Champions League draw: Who will Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City face?

    There are only two quarterfinalists remaining without a European Cup in their histories: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

  • Armie Hammer Denies Violently Raping a Woman as Police Launch Investigation

    On March 18, Gloria Allred held a press conference in which a woman named Effie accused Armie Hammer of rape and abuse. The actor’s attorney said their relationship was “completely consensual.”

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

    Gunmen apparently from a drug gang ambushed a police convoy Thursday in central Mexico. The massacre of the 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the country's single biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighboring state of Michoacan. The Thursday ambush sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City, which is surrounded on three sides by Mexico State.

  • A new coronavirus variant found in France can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

    The French health ministry announced Monday that it has identified a new coronavirus strain, and patients had at first tested negative for infection.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • US-China relations: Adversary or partner?

    Three young Americans and three young Chinese people spoke to the BBC about the bilateral relationship

  • Voldemort actor says the backlash J.K. Rowling received for being transphobic is 'disturbing'

    Ralph Fiennes says he cannot "understand the vitriol" directed at J.K. Rowling: "I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."