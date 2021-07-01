LA police arrest man in 2017 death of ABQ teen

Jul. 1—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Los Angeles police arrested a man accused in a 2017 shooting that left a 14-year-old dead and two others injured outside a Dion's restaurant in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said 32-year-old Derreck Flocco was arrested last week in the death of Martin Recio.

Gallegos said Flocco was a fugitive for more than two years until he was arrested by Los Angeles police on the evening of June 24 or the morning of June 25.

"Detectives traveled to Los Angeles to interview Flocco," he said. "He faces charges in LA, but will eventually be extradited to Albuquerque to face charges for the 2017 homicide."

A warrant was issued for Flocco's arrest in 2019 when he was charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death in the case.

On July 21 Recio and two of his friends were shot in a Dion's parking lot, near Gibson and University SE. Recio later died at a hospital.

According to court records, Flocco shot all three boys during a drug deal.

"(Flocco) is known to be from California and has only very limited ties to New Mexico," a prosecutor wrote in 2019. "The shooting occurred during an alleged drug transaction for which (Flocco) had traveled to New Mexico to oversee."