LA police probe fire, vandalism at Japanese Buddhist temple

  • This photo shows the front entrance of the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple that was vandalized in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Authorities are investigating the vandalism and fire at the Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. The incident Thursday night occurred as hate crimes against Asian Americans are increasing nationwide. However, police said it was too early to label Thursday night's vandalism at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple a hate crime. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Reporter Miho Nagano photographs the front entrance of the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Authorities are investigating the vandalism and fire at the Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities are investigating a vandalism and fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Barbed wire is deployed over the back gate of the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Authorities are investigating the vandalism and fire at the Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities are investigating a vandalism and fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • The Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple is seen in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Authorities are investigating the vandalism and fire at the Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities are investigating a vandalism and fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • One of a pair of metal lanterns knocked down at the entrance of the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, is seen in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • One of a pair of metal lanterns knocked down at the entrance of the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, is seen in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • The Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple is seen in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Authorities are investigating the vandalism and fire at the Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. The incident Thursday night occurred as hate crimes against Asian Americans are increasing nationwide. However, police said it was too early to label Thursday night's vandalism at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple a hate crime. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • A pedestrian walks past the closed Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Authorities are investigating the vandalism and fire at the Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. The incident Thursday night occurred as hate crimes against Asian Americans are increasing nationwide. However, police said it was too early to label Thursday night's vandalism at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple a hate crime. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
1 / 8

Buddhist Temple-Vandalism

This photo shows the front entrance of the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple that was vandalized in Los Angeles Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Authorities are investigating the vandalism and fire at the Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. The incident Thursday night occurred as hate crimes against Asian Americans are increasing nationwide. However, police said it was too early to label Thursday night's vandalism at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple a hate crime. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Associated Press
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating a vandalism and fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles.

Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times.

“Your first feelings are those of disappointment and sadness to see what happened,” said the Rev. Noriaki Ito. “I don’t know the motives, but it looks like we were targeted. The only relief I find is that no one was hurt.”

The incident comes amid a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. The advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate said it tracked 245 reports of coronavirus-related discrimination against people of Asian descent in Los Angeles County from March through December last year. They included verbal harassment, physical assaults or refusal of service at at business.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Stacy Spell said it was too early to label Thursday’s vandalism a hate crime because the investigation is in the early stages.

Ito said the vandalism is part of a troubling pattern of security breaches at the 1 1/2-acre sanctuary during the last two weeks.

They said that on Feb. 18, a couple trespassed onto the property and, when told to leave by a security guard, assaulted the man, who has since quit.

On Tuesday, another unidentified person snuck onto the property as a truck was making a delivery and stole an unattended iPhone from a temple gardener.

“This is going to lead to changes where we’re going to have 24-hour security, at least during the weekdays,” said Ito, who has been with the temple since its founding. “We’ve been here 45 years and this has never happened.”

Recommended Stories

  • OTR: Rep. Richard Neal breaks down $1.9 trillion relief bill that passed House

    The Massachusetts congressman and chair of the House Ways and Means Committee also addresses the challenges of getting the package onto President Joe Biden's desk wholly intact.

  • Hornets Reactions: Charlotte stuns Sacramento with miracle rally in final minute

    The Charlotte Hornets pulled off a stunning rally in the final 90 seconds on Sunday night to stun the Sacramento Kings for a 127-126 win.

  • Lakers' Dennis Schroder questions NBA's COVID-19 protocols

    Dennis Schroder, who returned to the Lakers' lineup Friday to help snap a four-game losing streak, thinks the NBA's COVID-19 protocols need improving.

  • Public backs new taxes on wealthy and business to pay for Covid debt

    Chancellor unveils £5bn ‘restart grants’ for pubs, shops and restaurants

  • Exclusive: Entrepreneurs could escape Rishi Sunak's corporation tax rise

    Entrepreneurs could be spared an expected hike in corporation tax in next week's Budget with a lower rate introduced for small businesses, The Telegraph has learned. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is weighing up bringing back the small profits rate, axed by George Osborne in 2015, to support small to medium-sized companies. This lower rate taxed smaller companies with turnover of up to £300,000 at 20 per cent of profits. One source said: "They are going to bring back the lower corporation tax rate that got faded out under George Osborne." Smaller companies are also expected to be given back a suite of tax allowances for plant and machines which will help manufacturers in the Midlands and the North. As part of the changes, Mr Sunak is expected to increase corporation tax for larger firms to as much as 25 per cent by the end of this Parliament in 2024 at the latest. The small profits rate was axed by Mr Osborne when he slashed the main corporation tax rate in the first few years of the last decade. Mr Sunak could also give National Insurance holidays to companies that hire new staff in a bid to encourage firms to take on employees as the pandemic eases, sources say. Any change would be expected to come in after winding up of the Government's furlough scheme, which has seen taxpayers fund the jobs of people who cannot work during the pandemic. The furlough scheme is currently due to finish at the end of April.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, moves hospital for heart tests

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London on Monday to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition and receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to London's private King Edward VII hospital two weeks ago for treatment for an unspecified infection that is not related to COVID-19. On Monday, Buckingham Palace said he had been moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for further treatment and observation.

  • Lady Gaga’s dogs returned over after violent dognapping

    The pop star’s French bulldogs were found over the weekend by a woman who investigators said is not connected to the case.

  • Buccaneers host world’s largest girls’ flag football tournament

    The Buccaneers are the hosts this weekend for the Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, an annual event that attracts 1,200 players, making it the largest girls’ flag football tournament in the world. Tampa Bay is the only NFL team with multiple female coaches on its staff, and both of them are in attendance at the [more]

  • Kerry Washington Is Just One of the Celebs Calling Out the Golden Globes For a Lack of Black Voters

    Award season is officially being kicked off by the Golden Globes Awards this Sunday, however, in the wake of a damning Los Angeles Times report that exposed a lack of black voters in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association; many A-listers in Hollywood are sharing the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes. Celebrities like Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Amy Schumer […]

  • Top dunks from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

    Top dunks from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/27/2021

  • Girl injured in crossfire of shootout in west Baltimore

    A 10-year-old girl and two men were shot Saturday afternoon in Baltimore over an apparent argument between two groups of men, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there was an argument around 3:21 p.m. between two groups of men in the 2200 block of North Fulton Street and that several of them began to fire at each other. ﻿﻿﻿Police said two men, a 45-year-old and a 23-year-old, and a 10-year-old girl were shot. The victims were all taken to hospitals by ambulance. Police said all three victims are in stable condition.

  • Campaign launched to oust Los Angeles DA Gascón

    The progressive district attorney has introduced sweeping reforms that effectively lessen sentences for violent offenders. Recall George Gascón member Siannah Collado and former Los Angeles district attorney Steve Cooley join 'Fox & Friends First.'

  • As Texans lost power in winter storm, oil and gas pollution increased across state

    Environmental advocates say that during the winter storm: “We lost power, we lost water, and we gained pollution.”

  • Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades

    As Congress begins debate this week on sweeping voting and ethics legislation, Democrats and Republicans can agree on one thing: If signed into law, it would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections law in at least a generation. House Resolution 1, Democrats' 791-page bill, would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting erected in the name of election security, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing the influence of big money in politics. Republicans see those very measures as threats that would both limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats, notably with higher turnout among minority voters.

  • Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes

    Jodie Foster thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the Golden Globes, fulfilling a promise the actress had made before she won. Foster clarified Sunday night that she did not introduce Rodgers to actress Shailene Woodley, who recently confirmed her engagement to the NFL’s MVP. “I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers,” Foster said in virtual comments backstage.

  • Here are all of the Golden Globes 2021 winners

    Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a drama while "The Crown," "The Queen's Gambit," and "Nomadland" were all big winners.

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • 'How many dead bodies?' asked Myanmar protester killed on bloodiest day

    He was among the first shot dead in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon on Sunday, the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup prompted daily protests against the junta and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 18 people had been killed and 30 wounded on Sunday, bringing the total number of protesters killed since the coup to at least 21.