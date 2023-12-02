LA police seek 'serial killer' targeting homeless; Las Vegas homeless man killed, 4 hurt

Officials in Southern California are sounding the alarm about a "serial killer" they say is targeting homeless people across a 12-mile stretch that runs from South Los Angeles to the northern part of downtown Los Angeles.

LA authorities are continuing a dayslong investigation into a trio of homicides over three days, each involving an unhoused person who was shot in the early morning hours while sleeping. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a Dec. 1 press conference the department is using all available resources to find the suspect.

Police said the homicides happened between Nov. 26 and 29, and the victims were all unhoused. They described the suspect they were seeking as a man seen driving a dark-colored sedan.

Los Angeles County has an estimated 75,500 people experiencing homelessness, according to the Los Angeles County's Homeless Services Authority, with the vast majority living outside, in cars and other places unfit for human habitation.

Moore identified the victims as men Jose Bolanos, 37, who was found dead around 3:10 a.m. on Nov. 26 near the intersection of 110th Street and Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles; Mark Diggs, 62, who was shot and killed at about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the 600 Block of Mateo Street, downtown near the L.A. River; and an unnamed 52-year-old who was found dead around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 near Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue a few blocks from Elysian Park and Dodger Stadium.

"We believe a single individual approached each one and shot and killed each one as they slept," he said.

District Attorney George Gascón lauded the LAPD for creating a dedicated task force" "to uncover the identity of a potential serial killer preying on the most vulnerable in our community." Several departments within the county are assigned to the investigation, he added.

LA Mayor Karen Bass has coordinated the county's Homeless Services Authority with the city's Housing Authority and Housing Department to inform people in nearby areas about the chilling string of attacks.

"Our message to our unhoused community is clear – try not to be alone tonight," Bass said on Dec. 1. "We will do all we can to make shelter and services available."

The killings come as an increasing number of homeless sweeps have pushed more unhoused people to live in low-lying, out-of-the-way areas to try to avoid law enforcement, according to housing advocates. In Los Angeles, people living on the streets report that the threat of violence is a top concern, particularly for women.

Besides the risk of interpersonal violence, unhoused people also face getting hit by cars, especially at night when it's dark, according to Margot Kushel, a professor at the University of California San Francisco whose research focuses on unsheltered homelessness.

The city has urged everyone in need to take advantage of homeless shelters, stay in well-lit populated areas and remain alert to their surroundings. This year, Bass has also ramped up efforts to get people from the streets inside temporary hotel shelter programs, known as Inside Safe. More than 10,000 people have come inside in 2023. Critics say the sweeps of encampments disrupt homeless communities by forcing people who don't want a hotel room to move their tents frequently.

The homicides are among a growing number of murders across the country targeting unhoused people.

Last month in Southern California, a man recorded a video of himself fatally shooting a homeless person who had thrown a shoe at him after he was awakened while sleeping on a sidewalk, prosecutors said.

Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting of homeless people

One person is dead and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a Dec. 2 release. The shooting happened at around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Sandhill Road and Charleston Boulevard, just northwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

All victims in the shooting were men in an encampment who were found wounded, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada Trauma Center. Another man is in critical condition while the other three are listed as stable.

Police have not released the identities of the victims and an official declined to state whether authorities suspect the shooting was related to the deaths in Los Angeles.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact LVMPD's homicide bureau at 702-828-3521 or Homicide@LVMPD.com.

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Homeless killings in Los Angeles: Police search for 'serial killer'