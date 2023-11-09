La Quinta council delays decision on controversial large apartment complex. Here's why

A decision on a much-debated proposal to build a 252-unit apartment complex along a main road in La Quinta is on hold until later this month while officials work out some final changes to the city's affordable housing plan in order to remain in compliance with the state.

The development at the northeast corner of Washington Street and Avenue 50, known as La Quinta Village Apartments, has seen several changes since its first public hearing in March. In public meetings, many nearby residents have criticized the project’s potential impacts on traffic, parking and other issues.

Developer Jeff Parker and his team cut about 30 apartments from their initial plans in response to residents' initial concerns. Later, in August, the city council asked the developer to get rid of the proposal's three-story buildings and garages and adjust its architectural style.

While many meetings saw substantial pushback from neighbors, residents didn’t raise as many concerns about traffic and view corridors at the city council meeting on Tuesday, though parking remained an issue for some nearby residents.

Some residents who spoke against the project also were concerned with how it would change the city’s designations for low-income housing — the main factor that led the council to continue the hearing to later this month.

What's in the project?

Most apartments at the complex would be sold at market-rate prices, while 74 units would be available at “moderate” rates, or a monthly rent of $2,079 for a one-bedroom space, as set by state formulas. To qualify for the moderate rates, a single-person household must make between 80% and 120% of the county’s median income, or no more than $79,400. The project does not allocate any units for people with low incomes.

The La Quinta Village Apartments would include covered parking, a clubhouse, a pool, a spa, barbeque areas, a putting course, a pickleball court and a dog park for its residents. The project calls for 12 two-story buildings, one more than in previous plans that featured three-story structures.

The developer's team has also offered a few incentives as part of the project, telling the city they would double the capacity of Imperial Irrigation District's nearby electrical substation that serves the surrounding community.

The 14-acre corner site was previously zoned for a senior community, known as “La Paloma,” which was set to include individual, assisted living and memory care units. Plans for that community were approved by the city in 2004, but economic challenges eventually caused the project to fall through.

The proposal also asks La Quinta to amend its general plan by revising its Housing Element, a state-mandated plan for the city to address its long-term housing needs.

The city’s current Housing Element identifies the site for 280 low-income units, so approving the current proposal would force the city to identify a new spot for potential affordable housing. Otherwise, the city risks falling out of compliance with its housing plan, which could jeopardize some of its state-level funding.

The developer identified a roughly 12-acre site at the northeast corner of Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive as an alternative for potential affordable housing under the Housing Element. However, the owner of that property pushed back against the new designation, telling the council they eventually plan to build a commercial development there near the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

What neighbors said

While not as many as in recent hearings, a few residents attend the meeting Tuesday to express their concerns with the project.

An issue repeatedly raised by residents in past meetings is the project’s proximity to multiple schools and activity centers. The site is just west of Harry Truman Elementary School and La Quinta Middle STEM Academy, as well as a Boys and Girls Club and several sports fields.

Resident Kristen Dolan, who lives on Sagebrush Avenue just north of the project, encouraged the city to require permitted parking and enforcement as part of the project, adding any overflow parking would likely come to her neighborhood. She also questioned what market demand was being met by the project.

“With the majority of these apartments being market rate, people already not being able to afford market rate ... I'm not really sure who we're helping here or who this project is for,” Dolan said.

But others said their view had changed on the project after recent community discussions. Brian Flath, who also lives just north of the proposed complex, said he appreciated the design changes, as well as the reduced number of stories proposed by the developer.

“We just appreciate his effort to meet us in the middle with the design change,” Flath said. “The look is much better, and considering the alternative of low-income housing being there, we're in favor of this project now.”

What the council said

The council largely agreed that they liked the changes made by the project’s developer, but they ultimately decided to delay a vote on it for another two weeks.

Some on the council also aired their frustrations with the state-mandated Housing Element process for complicating the matter. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Sanchez slammed the state’s housing policies, saying “property rights don’t really exist in the state, and they won’t for a long time.”

The main issue that kept the council from approving the project was how to reallocate the low-income housing designated for that site onto other parcels of land within the city, particularly after the property owner at Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive protested the move.

The council discussed a few different sites that could be designated for new affordable housing under the city’s revised Housing Element. One property at Dune Palms Road and Highway 111, which the city recently bought for $3.6 million, could be earmarked for 180 low-income units.

City staff said they also recently received an application for a property located just across the street from the proposed apartments — on the southeast corner of Washington Street and Avenue 50 — to develop 64 units of low-income housing on that parcel.

Those two properties would combine for 244 low-income housing units — not quite to the 280 units that must be reallocated under the new plan. Given the city still needed to identify a site for another 36 affordable homes, the council ultimately decided to remand the project back to the planning commission for recommendations on site alternatives.

The planning commission is expected to discuss the item during its meeting Tuesday, and the council is then aiming to resume its discussion of the project — and likely hold a final vote on it — during its next meeting Nov. 21.

While the developer’s team wasn’t keen on a delay — at one point, an attorney said Parker will sell the property if the project doesn’t gain approval — several councilmembers reiterated their support for the revised project.

“We’re there (on the project),” Councilmember John Peña said near the end of the hearing. “We just need to tweak it from the legal side.”

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: La Quinta council delays vote on large apartment complex. Here's why