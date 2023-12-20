La Quinta council rejects 80-home development near Andalusia due to zoning change concerns

A proposed 80-home development on the same block as the Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta was unanimously rejected by the city council Tuesday due to concerns over the zoning changes required for the site.

Known as La Villetta at Avenue 58, the development was proposed by Rodeo Credit Enterprises LLC, which has similar small-scale, clustered developments in other parts of Southern California.

The project, which gained approval from the city’s planning commission on a split vote in June, did not receive much opposition from the public, with nobody but the developer’s team speaking during Tuesday’s hearing in the council chambers.

The city council first considered the project in September, but delayed a final decision to give the developer more time to address concerns related to the project’s electrical supply and other issues.

Some of those concerns remained during Tuesday's hearing. Councilmembers were particularly reluctant to approve the project’s zoning changes, which would have required a change to the city’s long-term General Plan.

What was in the development?

Located on two vacant parcels just southwest of the intersection of Avenue 58 and Monroe Street, the development was slated to feature 80 detached, single-family homes on a 9-acre site, including some two-story homes. The homes would have been sold at market-rate prices.

La Villetta at Avenue 58 also included plans for a community clubhouse, a shared pool and spa, new landscaping, a space for bocce ball and a passive park for its residents.

The proposed site is bordered by a few homes to the west, as well as the Piazza Serena development across the street to the north. The Andalusia Country Club is just a few hundred feet to the west of the proposed development.

The developer’s team also took some steps to address the council’s concerns since their last hearing in September. On Tuesday, project manager Kris Pinero pointed to the developer’s commitment to a cost-sharing deal with Imperial Irrigation District for the installation of a new electrical substation for the area.

What did the council say?

Despite those efforts, the council was still concerned about other components of the project, including its zoning change from low-density residential to medium-high, or from four homes per acre to 12 per acre. Most of the surrounding area in La Quinta and its sphere of influence is zoned as low-density residential.

“How do we sit here and say, ‘Well, we made an exception for this group,’ but the next two, three, four people that come forward are going to present a similar postage-stamp model,” Mayor Linda Evans said during the meeting.

Evans also noted her prior opposition to the proposed Coral Mountain surf project last year due to its request for major zoning changes. Other members also raised concerns Tuesday about the project’s density, noting the eight-foot setbacks between some homes.

Several members also noted a lack of public transit and job opportunities nearby. While Pinero said the city already has a couple similar developments — Codorniz and Solterra — Mayor Pro Tem John Peña replied that those sit along major thoroughfares of the city, unlike the Avenue 58 project.

“If this project was proposed up in that area somewhere, I'm sure it would probably be approved, because it is a nice project,” Peña said. “But out in this area, I think it lends itself to not being compatible with that area.”

Pinero said the project would be “harmonious” with the other neighborhoods nearby, though in response to a question from Peña, she acknowledged the surrounding developments do not include two-story homes.

Councilmembers also questioned the project’s affordability, with early estimates for the home prices in the $700,000 range. Pinero said the development would offer a better alternative for people looking to buy their first homes.

“We're just trying to provide an alternative, a diversity of housing,” Pinero said. “Not everyone can afford a $1.2 million house in Andalusia. We've got to come up with something that's going to help our young professionals.”

But some councilmembers were skeptical that the homes would be affordable for those younger demographics.

“I would consider (it) a high-end home at $700,000 or $600,000,” Councilmember Kathleen Fitzpatrick said. “That that's not a starter home for anybody, I don't think.”

The council then unanimously declined to alter the city’s General Plan as part of the proposal, effectively rejecting the project.

What other housing plans are in the works?

While the Avenue 58 project was rejected, city officials have approved other plans that will eventually bring a few hundreds new homes to La Quinta.

Last month, the council approved a 252-unit apartment complex, known as Troutdale Village, at the northeast corner of Washington Street and Avenue 50, after several public hearings to work through community concerns.

City officials are also eyeing land just off Highway 111, along La Quinta’s main retail corridor, for potential affordable housing down the road. Earlier this year, the city council agreed to buy 5.2 acres in the area, about a year after they bought a 15-acre lot nearby with similar goals. The city hopes to find a single development partner to build on those lots in phases.

Developing those projects should help La Quinta’s achieve its affordable housing goals outlined in its long-term, state-mandated Housing Element plan. By 2029, La Quinta is supposed to add 1,530 housing units, including hundreds of affordable homes for people at very low-to-moderate income levels.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: La Quinta council rejects 80-home development due to zoning concerns