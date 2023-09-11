SoCal 13-year-old beats cancer, celebrates in style with the Rams
"I'm happy to be alive and cancer-free!" At just 13 years old, Silas Hoffman is celebrating his journey from cancer fighter to survivor.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
"After everything I looked at last night, RawBeautyKristi might be my biggest disappointment in 2024."
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
J.M. Smucker CEO told Yahoo Finance why the two snack giants will make the perfect combo.
Venture funding for battery recycling startups is popping off lately, and the latest to see the IRA-driven upside is Ascend Elements, which announced a massive $542 million in Series D funding on top of $480 million in earlier DoE grants. The eight-year-old company recycles lithium batteries into black mass and produces cathode active materials (CAM) and precursor cathode active materials (PCAM). It's putting those hundreds of millions in recent funding into a manufacturing facility in Kentucky, where it aims to refine black mass into sustainable, battery-ready materials.
Here’s where the Big Three automakers stand with the UAW, which has more than 143,000 active members across the US authorized to strike if it comes down it.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
Microsoft announced a new Xbox Mastercard today. Cardmembers can earn points on purchases to redeem on games in the Microsoft Store. The card will launch exclusively for Xbox Insider Program members in the US on September 21, but it will open to all US-based Xbox users next year.
No, it's not dry shampoo.
If you're still trying to figure out how to stop ingrown hairs from forming, take it from me and try this serum that literally transformed my skin.
Techstars has chosen 12 companies to join its aerospace accelerator, a 13-week program which runs in partnership with the U.S. Space Force and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The new cohort includes 11 American companies and one from Australia. Matt Kozlov, Techstars managing director, told TechCrunch that he has a particular feeling about this new cohort.
‘Mario Kart Tour’ has carved out a niche for itself in the mobile gaming space since launching as a beta in 2019, but all good things must come to an end. Nintendo just announced that there are only three more tours scheduled for the next month and after that the tours will repeat from the beginning. There will be no new courses, drivers, karts, gliders or features of any kind added after October 4th.
Daryl Dixon is back. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Welcome to transitional weather heaven.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The stock market currently has too rosy an outlook on the Fed's interest rate path, according to Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus.
An earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night killing more than 2,400 people and injuring thousands more. The 6.8 magnitude quake devastated remote villages and historic buildings in Marrakech in Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than 60 years.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.