LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

4
GREG BEACHAM
·5 min read

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona.

Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical staff, the team announced Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford's condition resulted from action in last Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations.

“Nobody wants to be out there more than Matthew Stafford,” McVay said. “Nobody is a greater competitor, tougher, that I’ve ever been around. However, it was in terms of some of the questions that were asked (to Stafford after the game) in terms of getting to this point.”

Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for most of his professional career, but he has been sacked 28 times this season — just two fewer than in all 17 games last season — while playing behind a mostly terrible offensive line that has used eight different starting combinations in eight weeks of action. Stafford was sacked four times last weekend by the Buccaneers, who were credited with eight quarterback hits.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reacted to the news with a post on the Instagram account of her podcast.

“The head is not something to be messed with,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “And I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it. And no, I’m not ok. I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired … all of them.”

John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium if Stafford can't go.

“(We’re) still anticipating and having the optimistic approach that there’s a possibility that (Stafford) will be ready to go,” McVay said. “John has been our backup, but the reality is we’ll take it a day at a time.”

Stafford has missed only eight games over the past 12 seasons, and all eight occurred in 2019 with Detroit because of a midseason back injury.

Stafford hasn't yet missed any of his first 29 games with the Rams, including four playoff contests last year. After leading Los Angeles to a championship in his first season, he has passed for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions this season while completing a career-high 68.4% of his throws.

“You put the priority where it’s about the person first,” McVay said. “This is so important, but when you think about it in the big picture, it’s a temporary moment in time. He’s got a beautiful family, wife, four daughters, there’s a lot of other responsibilities that these guys have.”

Wolford has been on the Rams' roster for four seasons, and he has served as the top backup to Jared Goff and to Stafford during the past three years. Wolford made his NFL debut by starting the final regular-season game of the 2020 season when Goff was sidelined by a broken thumb, and he led the Rams to an 18-7 victory.

“It was a big game," Wolford said Wednesday. "Obviously, as an undrafted player, these games mean a lot. I was just glad we were able to get a win, get in the playoffs. But it was my first career start, and it was a good one, a good memory.”

Wolford then started the Rams' playoff game at Seattle, but injured his neck in the first quarter. He played only in mop-up duty last season, and he has yet to play this year.

“John is a guy that when he’s been in these situations, he’s stepped in and done a really good job,” McVay said. “Wasn’t too long ago that he had to come in a game that we had to have to get into the playoffs, and he performed incredibly well.”

If the Rams have to roll with Wolford behind center as they attempt to prevent the season from slipping away, they say they’ll be confident.

“I saw (Wolford) a few times in Seattle, so we know what he’s capable of,” said Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who spent his first NFL decade with the Seahawks. “He came down and did a lot of great things against us when I was down there. We have confidence in him that if he has to, he’ll be able to step up and make plays.”

Los Angeles has lost four of its past five games to fall two games below .500 for the first time in McVay's coaching career. The Rams' offense is one of the NFL's worst so far this season, with a nonexistent running game behind that patchwork offensive line and a pronounced lack of game-changing offensive talent behind All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp.

It could get even worse: Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson and center Brian Allen skipped the Rams' workout Wednesday to rest knee injuries, although McVay hopes both will play Sunday.

The Rams also designated interior offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to return to practice Wednesday after a five-week absence with a high ankle sprain. McVay said Shelton, who has started at right guard and center this season, is likely to rejoin the lineup immediately if he's ready.

Rookie running back Kyren Williams is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday if he stays on course in his recovery from an ankle injury. The Notre Dame product was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 26.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Russian forces to withdraw from Kherson, Ukraine

    Russia's military announced it's leaving Kherson, Ukraine. Its withdrawal is possibly the most significant and humiliating setback Russian forces have suffered in the 8-month war. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute, about this major development.

  • Court dates for Saints' Kamara, Chiefs' Lammons delayed

    A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl. A status conference has been set for Jan. 23 and a preliminary hearing has been set for March 1, said attorney David Chesnoff, who represents Kamara. The adjusted timeline for the case likely precludes either player from being punished by the NFL this season.

  • Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins

    After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this year, his fifth with the Vikings, have been answered by the NFC North standings. Recent video evidence from the team plane — of Cousins dancing shirtless with diamond-studded chains draped around his neck, gold wristwatches glistening on his bobbing arms and an ear-to-ear grin — put any lingering doubt to rest.

  • Gavin Newsom wins reelection as governor of California; Alex Padilla wins reelection to the U.S. Senate

    CBS News projects Gavin Newsom has been re-elected to a second term, defeating Republican challenger Brian Dahle. CBS News also projects Democrat Alex Padilla winning reelection to the U.S. Senate in California, defeating Republican challenger Mark Meuser.

  • Ukraine requested C-RAM air defense systems from US, ABC News reports

    Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk sent a letter to the U.S. Congress, asking Washington to supply Kyiv with highly mobile C-RAM air defense systems to combat Iranian-made kamikaze drones, ABC News reported on Nov. 7.

  • Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll

    Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith. Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this season is Smith's willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate the play-calling. “If you notice, Geno's going off the wristband, and that's a big help,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Tuesday.

  • Warm, dry and breezy today; Colder temperatures this weekend

    Warm, sunny and breezy today with highs around 70 degrees.

  • Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, could miss Week 10 Cardinals matchup

    Stafford's backup, John Wolford, has only one start in four games of NFL experience.

  • Many positive, negative surprises mark NFL season's 1st half

    ''I guess I would say it's a little crazier than normal,'' former NFL quarterback and current NBC ''Football Night in America'' analyst Chris Simms said. It's not unusual for each NFL postseason to have a few new faces.

  • Wrestling for Latino voters intensifies after Texas' mixed results

    The battle over Latino votes in South Texas will continue after both Democrats and Republicans claimed wins over the coveted Hispanic electorate.

  • Raiders' Carr, Adams still searching for college chemistry

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) Derek Carr came off a career high in passing yards, extending a streak of 4,000-yard seasons to four in a row. Davante Adams came off career highs in receptions and reception yards in Green Bay, where he established himself as arguably the NFL's best receiver. Both were record-setting teammates at Fresno State and good friends, so when Las Vegas traded for Adams in March, the chemistry the two once shared figured to help the Raiders' offense becomes among the league's elite.

  • ‘Pro Football Doc’ suspects Bills’ Josh Allen could miss Vikings game (video)

    'Pro Football Doc' suspects #Bills' Josh Allen could miss #Vikings game (video):

  • Russian fighters mock 'great generals' after heavy losses; Zelenskyy says Russia has ruined 5 million acres of Ukraine forests

    Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths.

  • My Night in Gordon Ramsay’s Las Vegas Hell

    To be on the Las Vegas Strip is, to put it mildly, an overwhelming sensory experience. Bright lights that never stop glowing, cacophonous traffic and music, crowds surging 24 hours a day—but even among all of that, as I walked up to the stark, modernist building with flames erupting around the doors and a giant pitchfork gracing the entryway, I knew I was in for an unusually intense experience. Exactly what Hell’s Kitchen hopes to provide.

  • Jared Goff says he is very used to playing with injured Lions lineup

    Jared Goff says he is very used to playing with injured Lions lineup | Brad Galli has more

  • Fake Twitter accounts flock to blue check mark chaos

    Elon Musk's mercurial leadership and half-baked product plans are already creating fertile ground for confusion on Twitter. Twitter's bought blue check marks are now available for some paying subscribers, injecting the timeline with tweets that appear to be from official accounts. Now when tweets appear in Twitter's timeline it's impossible to visually distinguish the two categories of blue check accounts from one another.

  • Honda's profit rises on weak yen, strong motorcycle sales

    Honda Motor Corp. said Wednesday that its fiscal second quarter profit rose nearly 14% as a weaker yen boosted its overseas earnings and strong demand raised sales of its vehicles and motorcycles. Tokyo-based Honda reported a July-September profit of 189.2 billion yen, or $1.3 billion. Quarterly sales rose 25%.

  • Nets vs Knicks Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks

  • Evers, Johnson agree statewide referendum best way to settle abortion issue

    Attorney General Josh Kaul, who was just reelected Tuesday, is suing to overturn Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.

  • Dolphins TE Hunter Long enters NFL’s concussion protocol

    It's unclear when he'll return to action.