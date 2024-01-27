La Reina High community rallies against looming closure at raucous meeting

La Reina parents, students, alumni and members of the community gathered for a meeting Thursday at the school gymnasium after the school announced it would be closing at the end of the year.

Students, parents and alumni of La Reina High School are refusing to let the all-girls Catholic school go quietly.

Leaders at the 59-year-old institution in Thousand Oaks announced Wednesday by email its closure at the end of the school year.

By Thursday night, more than 200 people packed bleachers and seats in La Reina's gymnasium for a raucous and combative two-hour community meeting, which started with an impromptu rendition of the school's alma mater by alumni and current students.

The president of the Thousand Oaks school, Tony Guevara, announced the closure in the email, saying La Reina was no longer able to serve its mission sustainably amid dwindling enrollment and tightening finances.

In the hours after Guevara's email, alumni organized a digital signature drive that, by Friday afternoon, listed more than 600 alumni and 100 of the school's 268 students although The Star has not verified it. A Facebook page dedicated to saving La Reina gathered more than 1,100 followers by Friday afternoon.

Heidi Vass, La Reina's music director for 18 years, said the news of La Reina's closure had fallen "like a bomb" on the school.

"What they failed to realize is they raised really strong women," she said. "You’re kicking the beehive. You made the beehive."

La Reina's enrollment has fallen by half in the last eight years — mirroring enrollment trends across both private and public county schools — and Guevara wrote that the decision came after years of attempts to "improve La Reina's sustainability."

The announcement caught many families by surprise. Vass said the faculty was also caught off-guard, only learning of the closure in a staff meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Some staff had kept an eye on the school's declining enrollment and had "inklings" that La Reina was in trouble, she said, but few, if any, understood the gravity.

"The level of immediacy was never communicated," Vass said.

School board turnover

A sign promoting @SaveLaReina on Instagram is posted on table at the entrance to the school gymnasium where parents, students, alumni and members of the community gathered Thursday for a meeting after the school announced it would be closing at the end of the year.

La Reina's board of directors is overseen by the National Ministry Corporation, an arm of the Sisters of Notre Dame, a Catholic religious order with a national branch based in Ohio.

Frustrations with the school's leadership spilled over Thursday night. Meeting attendees grilled Guevara and Laura Koehl, the corporation's CEO, on the school's finances and the closure decision-making process in an open forum.

La Reina's board has undergone a dramatic overhaul in recent weeks.

Nine members are listed on a version of the school's web page archived online in November. Only two — St. Mary Magdalen School principal Michael Ronan and Sister Gina Marie Blunck — remained on the five-member roster included in Guevara's Wednesday email.

Two of the new members, Nancy Coonis and Bruce Jarosz, are listed online as board members for the corporation and the third, Sister Mary Kristin Battles, is a member of the religious order.

Koehl did not respond to an email and phone call Friday. In a video of Thursday's meeting, she told attendees that several members resigned and several were "asked to resign" by the corporation. The new board, she said, was just installed last week.

In the same recording, Guevara told the crowd that the closure process didn't start recently, but an earlier board passed a resolution in May 2023 to shutter the school if it couldn't locate enough resources to keep operating. Guevara added La Reina has a "longstanding history" of budget deficits.

The president said school leaders worked over the holiday break to piece together a positive budget proposal.

"There was hope," he said, but the national corporation rejected the proposal.

Koehl said the corporation turned down the proposal because it was not sustainable for the coming years.

"There were too many assumptions," she said. "There was not enough there."

