De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does De La Rue Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, De La Rue had UK£118.7m of debt, up from UK£63.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have UK£12.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£106.5m.

A Look At De La Rue's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that De La Rue had liabilities of UK£321.6m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£82.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£12.2m and UK£139.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£253.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of UK£230.5m, we think shareholders really should watch De La Rue's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

De La Rue has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 16.0 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that De La Rue has increased its EBIT by 7.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if De La Rue can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.