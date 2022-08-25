La Russell man draws prison time on weapon, assault charges

Aug. 25—A judge sentenced a La Russell man to four years in prison this week on convictions for assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Seth E. Marks, 30, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree assault in a 2017 incident at the Butterball plant in Carthage and to the weapon charge filed in June 2018 after an incident at King Cash Saver in Carthage.

The defendant's plea agreement dismissed a second count of resisting arrest in the 2017 incident and limited the sentences Marks might be assessed to no more than four years. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant concurrent terms of four years.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Marks was intoxicated the afternoon of April 7, 2017, and insulting Butterball employees, resulting in police being called and the defendant being arrested.

Marks threatened another man with a knife during the June 10, 2018, incident at King Cash Savers, according to a second probable-cause affidavit.