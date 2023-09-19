LA serial killer charged with killing child sex abuser cellmate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles serial killer accused of killing his cellmate at a Delano prison has been charged with murder, prosecutors said.

Ramon Alberto Escobar, 52, is scheduled for arraignment Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and assault likely to produce great bodily injury by a prisoner serving a life term.

Escobar shared a cell at North Kern State Prison with Juan Villanueva, who was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Villanueva, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 24 and prosecutors allege he was strangled.

Escobar is already serving life without parole. He admitted to killing his uncle and aunt in Texas before fleeing to California, where in 2018, he bludgeoned five people to death with a baseball bat and injured several others, many of them homeless, in attacks that occurred in Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

