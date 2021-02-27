LA Sheriff’s Department reportedly has gangs operating within it

Renee G
·3 min read

Even though the majority of the deputies involved are Latino, it doesn’t stop them from racial profiling

Gangs have existed within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for decades, according to whistleblowers within the department, per Yahoo News.

Fearing retaliation, the deputies who blew the whistle do not want to be identified. These unnamed sources work in the East Los Angeles station and allege that gang infiltration into law enforcement has become a big problem in the area.

The most established gang operating out of the East Los Angeles station is reportedly the Banditos, and they serve predominantly African American and Latino neighborhoods.

Read More: Latin gangs attack Black Chicago protesters in effort to assist police

“They operate as a gang. They commit crimes, they assault people,” one deputy told CBS News’s Maria Elena Salinas. The deputy went on to say that members who have become East Los Angeles Banditos have been promoted and are now “spread all over the county.”

Yahoo News reported that another deputy claimed that these gang members can be identified by a special tattoo that marks them as a member of the Banditos.

The deputies also confided that the initiation phase could involve something as harmful as shooting someone. “If you get in a shooting that’s a definite brownie point,” one of the deputies said.

The deputies alleged that this criminal element of the Sheriff’s Department, has been known to plant weapons on suspects to justify shootings.

“There’s been multiple occasions where … they say, ‘Hey, we got a guy that has a gun and he’s running from us.’ In reality that person never had a gun,” one deputy said. “And they would say, oh, it was a phantom gun. It was something that really wasn’t there.”

Even though the majority of the deputies involved are Latino, it doesn’t stop them from racial profiling, according to another unidentified deputy.

“It’s like Latino gangs. They target other young Latinos,” the deputy said.

Read More: California law enforcement rejected nearly every racial profiling complaint received

A grieving mother, Lisa Vargas, has contended that her 21-year-old son Anthony Vargas was targeted when he was shot 13 times by sheriff’s deputies while on his way home. Vargas claimed her son’s death was part of the gang’s “initiations,” and she has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and the deputies who shot her son.

George Gascón, the newly-elected Los Angeles County District Attorney, said his department takes the allegations “seriously,” and that he is committed to upholding the law.

“If in fact we believe that there is criminal activity within the sheriff’s department then we will deal with it accordingly,” he said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post LA Sheriff’s Department reportedly has gangs operating within it appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Ruling Says $15 Minimum Wage Must Be Dropped from $1.9 Trillion Stimulus

    One of the Democrats' biggest hurdles in advancing President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, failed to go through the Senate last night....

  • NBC pulls episode of Nurses after accusations of antisemitic content

    NBC has decided to pull an episode of its Canadian import medical drama Nurses from its various digital presences tonight, after accusations that its depiction of an Orthodox Jewish family in a recent episode were antisemitic. Per THR, the scene in question—which aired as part of the episode “Achilles Heel,” on February 3—featured a young Orthodox man who protested after being told he would need to receive a bone graft from a cadaver to treat a leg injury. Despite there being no restrictions in Orthodox Judaism against tissue transplants from the dead, both the young man and his father protest, asking what might happen if he received tissue from “an Arab” or “a woman.”

  • Viggo Mortensen Salutes Lance Henriksen’s ‘Remarkable’ Performance in ‘Falling’

    Lance Henriksen has played more than 250 roles in the past 50 years. But Variety’s Peter Debruge wrote that the actor “gives the performance of his career” in “Falling,” the writing-directing debut of Viggo Mortensen. Mortensen says with admiration for Henriksen: “At 80, he gets a part that shows everything he can do.” Mortensen also stars, playing […]

  • 'Soviet' universities are fictionalising history, says Universities Minister

    Universities which allow books to be censored on reading lists are risking a Soviet-style fictionalisation of history, the Government has warned in the latest front in the so-called culture wars. Michelle Donelan, the Universities Minister, said that removing key texts from reading lists was "a very dangerous and odd road to go down, and certainly it has no place in our universities". Last year Oxford University students warned that reading lists should come with 'trigger warnings' and called on the university to publish guidance for faculties to consider whether articles on reading lists amount to 'hate speech'. The students have voted against “ableist, classist and misogynistic” reading lists, claiming that they should not be forced to engage with any “hateful material”. However Ms Donelan told today's Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player above: "The so-called decolonisation of the curriculum is, in effect, censoring history. "And, as a history student myself, I'm a vehement protector and champion of safeguarding our history. It otherwise becomes fiction, if you start editing it, taking bits out that we view as stains. "A fundamental part of our history is about learning from it, not repeating the mistakes, being able to analyse and challenge why those events happened, how those decisions were made so that we don't repeat those actions in the future." She added: "If we're going down this road of taking bits out, are we then going to end up putting bits in that we wish had happened? "It's a very dangerous and odd road to go down, and certainly it has no place in our universities, I would argue, and it has no place in academic study. "And it just doesn't work when governments try to remove elements of history. Look at the Soviet Union, look at China. There are multiple examples where it's been tried. It doesn't work. "I'm all in favour of adding stuff in to enriching our understanding of history, to adding in sources from less well known and often overlooked individuals in history. "Let's enrich our understanding and give our young people a fuller picture and a fuller and deeper understanding of our history. "But most of the narrative that is coming out ... is about removing elements of history, about whitewashing it and pretending that it never happened, which I just think is naive and almost irresponsible." She added: "A lot of the talk of the decolonisation is actually removing those elements, it's not about packing in extra into history. "And when you look at people that are saying that our study is wrong in the UK, you don't often hear them talking about just enriching the sources that are used for students to study from it, it's about removing certain texts and books and replacing them with alternatives. "And I also feel sorry for the students here, I mean, students want to actually properly learn and if we're adding stuff in, brilliant, but taking it out is not going to achieve them learning." A report by the right of centre Policy Exchange think tank last August found that pro-Brexit and right-wing academics feel forced to censor their political views, putting free speech at universities under threat. Campuses were found to be increasingly governed by unwritten rules that mean lecturers are under pressure to muzzle unfashionable opinions for fear of being ostracised or passed over for promotion. A YouGov poll of 820 academics found that nearly a third — 32 per cent — of those who say their political views are “right” or “fairly right” have stopped openly airing opinions in teaching and research, compared with 13 per cent of those in the centre and on the left. Among Brexit supporters, 27 per cent said they had refrained from publishing or airing views for “fear of consequences”. Listen to the full interview with Michelle Donelan, plus conversations with Sir Stephen Bubb and Patrick O'Flynn on Chopper's Politics Podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • The COVID-19 Unemployment Story in Your State

    As it became clear in early 2020 that the virus wasn't going away, the indications kept piling up that things were bad and getting worse. The point of no return, however, came in April, when the...

  • CPAC puts a bullseye on China

    GOP hopefuls are already hammering the line that Biden is “soft-on-China.”

  • Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

    Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday his "initial assessment" was that Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion between Thursday and Friday morning. A U.S. defence official in Washington said the blast left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull.

  • House passes bill that would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ Americans after days of heated debate

    The House on Thursday passed the Equality Act, a top agenda item for President Joe Biden that would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in a 224-206 vote. Three Republicans voted with all Democrats on the measure, which the House also passed two years ago but languished in the then-GOP-controlled Senate. In 2019, eight House Republicans supported the bill.

  • Minneapolis taps paid influencers to combat false info in trials over George Floyd death

    The city of Minneapolis has planned on using such influencers to help promote accurate information and facts during a crucial time. The city is hiring six social media influencers during trials against the police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. As reported by the New York Times, their plan is to have the influencers use their platforms to post “city-generated and approved messages” for Black, Latino, East African and Native American communities in an effort to combat any spread of misinformation regarding the trial.

  • Letters to the Editor: The last thing Senate Democrats need is more Joe Manchins

    If Democrats want to win more Senate seats, they need to pass progressive measures — and that means having fewer Democratic senators like Joe Manchin.

  • WWE star Goldberg gets tough in helping Texans in need

    Bill Goldberg punched through the drywall in his garage one day this week -- not as some sort of masochistic training for his next WWE match -- but as he repaired property damage suffered as a result of the deadly Texas storms. The WWE Hall of Famer spent about 12 hours Wednesday replacing pumps in the wells on the ranch he owns just outside San Antonio, and then it was off to work on a garage and pool house that had been flooded. “We’re much luckier than 98% of the people who fared through the storm,” Goldberg said.

  • All About Carey Mulligan's Husband, Marcus Mumford

    The couple were married in April 2012.

  • Rams coach Sean McVay admits he made mistakes with Jared Goff

    Rams coach Sean McVay admits he made some mistakes handling Jared Goff over the years, but would rather focus on the success they had together.

  • Records provide Louisiana State Police's 1st acknowledgement Black man who died in custody was mistreated

    The Associated Press has obtained internal Louisiana State Police records that represent the first public acknowledgment that Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old black man who died in custody in May 2019, was mistreated. The cause of Greene's death remains unexplained and is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Per AP, the records reveal that body camera footage — which has not been released — shows Master Trooper Kory York dragging Ronald Greene "on his stomach by the leg shackles" after a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit, and an attorney representing Greene's family who has reportedly seen the video told AP that other troopers can be seen choking, beating, and jolting Greene with stun guns. Police initially claimed Greene died as a result of a car crash. York, who turned his own body camera off on the way to the scene (he said it was beeping loudly and he forgot to turn it back on), was suspended without pay for 50 hours after an internal investigation. Col. Lamar Davis, the State Police's new superintendent, reportedly told York he "would have imposed" more severe discipline, but the suspension was handed out by his predecessor who stepped down last year amid a series of scandals, AP reports. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

  • Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of Yale student

    The New Haven Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that it had secured an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder, and that it would provide additional information on Monday. Pan remained at large, it said. Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot and killed outside his car on Feb. 6, rattling the prestigious Ivy League school's campus, located about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City.

  • Bears fans, would you be down with this hypothetical trade for Russell Wilson?

    PFF proposed a trade from the Bears, which would include a couple of defensive studs and a pair of first-round picks for Russell Wilson.

  • Jonah Hill shares inspiring message for ‘kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool'

    The actor says his childhood insecurities were “exacerbated” by years of public mockery, and he doesn’t want kids to endure the same fate.

  • GOP congresswoman's husband, whose truck had Three Percenters decal, says he never heard of armed group before

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller said he was given the sticker featuring the armed group's logo by a friend "who said that it represented patriotism."

  • 'We're done with that lifestyle': Jessica Watkins, Ohio woman charged in Capitol riot, renounces Oath Keepers

    Jessica Watkins, 38, says she has disbanded her local armed group and is canceling her Oath Keeper membership after her arrest.

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"