LA sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in patrol car

A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot while in his patrol car, his office said.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, in uniform and working in a patrol car from the sheriff’s station in Palmdale, California on Saturday, was discovered unconscious by a good samaritan, and they immediately reported it to personnel at the station, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press briefing on Sunday.

Clinkunbroomer was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center. He was treated for a gunshot wound but later died of his injuries.

Clinkunbroomer was 30-years-old.

The Hill has reached out to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s department released a statement on X, the platform formely known as Twitter, on Saturday after the incident occurred to update the public.

“At approximately 6 p.m. an LASD Palmdale Deputy was found in medical distress in front of Palmdale Sheriff Station,” the statement read.

Luna, who said Clinkunbroomer had just exited the station northbound on Sierra Highway, believes the shooting was targeted but said authorities have not publicly named a suspect or motive in the case.

“He ambushed and killed, murdered one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street,” Luna said.

Sign up for the latest from The Hill here

In addition, Luna described a dark-gray 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla as a “vehicle of interest” that was near the deputy’s car at the time of the incident.

Luna said that while sheriff’s station cameras caught the incident, the public should check their cameras for clues on who the suspect or suspects may be.

A reward of $250,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects, according to the LA County sheriff.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Lt Gov. Eleni Kounalakis issued a statement on Clinkunbroomer’s death.

“On behalf of all Californians, we mourn the horrific, unconscionable, and shocking loss of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer — a third-generation law enforcement officer whose commitment to service and justice represented the best of the Golden State.

“Selflessly serving his community, Deputy Clinkunbroomer followed in the steps of his father and grandfather — entrenching a lasting legacy that forever stands tall.

“In this time of mourning, we honor this legacy and send our deepest sympathies to Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s fiancée, his loved ones, and the men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s devotion to community and country will never be forgotten.”

Luna in a long thread on X about Clinkunbroomer, said he was an eight-year veteran of the department and has been a field training officer for one-and-a-half years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.