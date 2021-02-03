LA sheriff's office to attend parole hearings after outrage over Manson 'family' case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Blankstein and Eric Leonard
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles County sheriff said Wednesday he’ll authorize staff members to stand with victims’ relatives at parole hearings to fill a void created by a new policy imposed by the county’s newly elected district attorney.

The announcement was made three days after NBC News reported that victims’ family members were furious about District Attorney George Gascon’s decision not to oppose the parole of Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer Bruce Davis.

It was part of a policy shift in which Los Angeles County prosecutors are now no longer attending parole hearings and will not oppose parole for any prisoner who has already served their mandatory minimum sentence.

Bruce Davis (Harold Filan / AP file)
Bruce Davis (Harold Filan / AP file)

In a letter to Gascon, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he “strongly believe(s)” that authorizing staff members to attend the parole hearings is “the right thing to do.”

“As you know, leaders will agree to disagree at times; however, we must continually work together to provide the best public safety possible and advocate for the rights of victims.”

Villanueva referenced Manson cases in explaining why he disagrees with Gascon’s new policy and will now let members of his office attend, when appropriate, virtual or in-person parole board hearings.

“Having a blanket rule that says we’re not going to any one, I don’t think it’s going to be a positive for representing the interests of victims at all,” he said in a Facebook Live address.

“The DA has elected not to appear in these and that is his prerogative for his agency,” Villanueva added. “However we are not going to abandon victims of crime. We are going to stand with them shoulder to shoulder and any help they need in this process, we will be there to represent them.”

Alex Bastian, a special advisor to Gascon, said the district attorney has directed the office's victim advocates to provide support during parole hearings.

"They are available to attend any hearing where victims want them present," Bastian said.

"Sheriff’s deputies, like prosecutors, do not have all the pertinent facts and evaluations at their disposal. The Parole Board does – and its sole purpose is to objectively determine whether someone is suitable for release.”

Manson, a California-based cult leader who died in prison in 2016, orchestrated a series of gruesome killings in August 1969. The murders were carried out by his followers, members of the so-called Manson family.

Following a virtual hearing on Jan. 22, the state parole board recommended parole for Davis, who was sentenced to life in prison for the killings of Gary Hinman and Donald “Shorty” Shea.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to deny Davis’s early release.

Hinman’s cousin, Kay Martley, previously told NBC News that she felt abandoned by prosecutors. “I had no one to speak for me,” she said.

Reached Wednesday, Martley said she was pleased by the sheriff’s move in support of victims, saying it showed that “someone paid attention and gave us validity."

“He knows it's going to make his job a lot harder if they are going to let these people out without any challenge from prosecutors,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • DC waitress reveals Trump team was tight-fisted with tips and exhausting to serve

    Waitress said ‘business plunged’ as Obama officials left town and that as Trump supporters started visiting DC eateries, ‘experience was painful for all’

  • McCarthy Refuses to Remove Taylor Greene from Committees, Attacks Dems for Rejecting Compromise

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday ripped into his Democratic colleagues for refusing to consider a compromise regarding stripping GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. “I understand that Marjorie’s comments have caused deep wounds to many and as a result, I offered Majority Leader Hoyer a path to lower the temperature and address these concerns,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Instead of coming together to do that, the Democrats are choosing to raise the temperature by taking the unprecedented step to further their partisan power grab regarding the committee assignments of the other party,” McCarthy said. Greene, infamous for her support of the QAnon conspiracy, has come under fire since reports that the Georgia congresswoman previously indicated support on social media for executing prominent Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A video also shows Greene aggressively confronting David Hogg, one of the student survivors of the Parkland school shooting. House Democrats announced Wednesday that a floor vote will be held Thursday to remove Greene from her committee assignments after Republicans refused to take swift action against the conspiracy-mongering congresswoman. McCarthy reportedly offered to remove Greene from the House Education and Labor Committee if Democrats agree not to move forward with a House floor vote to remove her from the Budget Committee as well. McCarthy also met with Greene for several hours on Tuesday night to encourage her to apologize for her past behavior, but House GOP leadership has appeared reticent to punish her.

  • Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

    Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions. Kyle Rittenhouse failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • Marine Infantry Regiment with Ties to Banana Wars Deactivates Amid Force Reorganization

    The 8th Marine Regiment's history dates to 1917, with its most recent activation lasting more than 70 years.

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents identified as David Lee Huber. He worked on computers, flew planes

    The gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment has been identified as David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who until Tuesday’s outburst of violence seems to have lived a largely innocuous life.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Alleged Rioter Bailed Out Twice Before Arrested Again With Guns, Cocaine

    A Minnesota man who was bailed out twice by the Minnesota Freedom Fund has been arrested again and is now facing charges for alleged possession of firearms and a controlled substance. New charges: Thomas Moseley, 29, was arrested for the third time on Jan. 27 and is facing three new felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office via Fox News. The basis of his arrest was related to the damage of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in August 2020.

  • Biden White House says it can't release Trump visitor logs

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from the Trump White House because they are under the purview of the National Archives.Why it matters: The visitor logs could provide significant insight into former President Trump's activity in the White House from 2017-2021, especially as he increasingly hosted conspiracy theorists toward the end of his presidency. Trump in 2017 said his White House would not release its presidential visitor logs due to national security concerns. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Presidential Records Act requires presidents to preserve all of their White House records, which become available via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests five years after a given president has left office. * Psaki did note that the Biden White House will release its visitor logs quarterly, as was customary in the Obama administration. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Navy Task Force Calls for Changing Ship Names that Honor Confederacy

    Task Force One Navy was directed to identify and dismantle barriers of inequality.

  • Fox News blasted for coverage of Capitol police officer memorial

    CNN, CSpan, and MSNBC all carried rolling live coverage as respect was paid to Officer Brian Sicknick

  • Biden Is Setting a Dangerous Precedent

    President Joe Biden’s recent executive order to expand food assistance to U.S. households, while well-intentioned, represents a substantial overreach of the executive branch and a blatant attempt to override the intent of Congress. If successful, this dangerous precedent would open the door to major expansions of the social safety net without congressional approval. Congress must resist the president’s attempts to subvert the intent of existing law. Less than one week into the Biden presidency, the new administration issued a series of executive orders focused on COVID-19 economic relief. One such order seeks to expand food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps. In it, President Biden instructed the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take “immediate steps to make it easier for the hardest-hit families to enroll and claim more generous benefits in the critical food and nutrition assistance area.” In reality, the executive order asks a federal agency — the USDA — to intentionally misinterpret the Families First Act and subvert the constitutional authority of Congress over the legislative process. The Families First Act, which passed in March 2020, clearly outlined that states could request waivers from the Agriculture Department to provide emergency allotments to SNAP households “not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” In normal times, 60 percent of households enrolled in SNAP do not receive the maximum benefit because they have income from other sources — such as earnings — that they can use for purchasing food. The emergency allotments recognized that millions of people lost jobs or faced other employment disruptions when the pandemic hit, and that those enrolled in SNAP were at particular risk for job loss in the early aftermath of the pandemic. Rather than requiring SNAP households to report a job or income change to their state agency and wait for bureaucrats to recalculate their benefits, the emergency allotments gave every SNAP recipient the maximum allowed. This was, admittedly, not a very targeted effort. Some families received a boost in SNAP dollars without a change in household income or financial circumstances. But the immediacy of the economic shock brought on by the pandemic, and the employment instability that persists today, necessitated an equally expedient policy response. The Agriculture Department, under President Trump, had approved emergency allotment plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — but only in accordance with the law. The department extended these emergency-allotment waivers numerous times, most recently extending them through January 2021. The USDA — and Congress itself — also offered states flexibility in the aftermath of the pandemic. According to federal government spending data, all of the efforts outlined above have caused SNAP benefits to rise more than 40 percent in the last fiscal year, with more than $31 billion in added spending compared to FY 2019. Class-action suits have been filed in Pennsylvania and California by people who disagree with the USDA’s interpretation of the law: that regular SNAP plus emergency allotments cannot extend benefits beyond the maximum benefit level. Lawyers for the lawsuits argue that the law allows the USDA to approve emergency allotments in the amount of the maximum benefit, which if true, would mean that households could receive the maximum SNAP benefit plus the maximum emergency allotment — essentially doubling benefit amounts. A federal judge in California agreed with the USDA, while the Pennsylvania case is ongoing. The Biden administration’s executive order is encouraging its USDA to misinterpret the 2020 law in a similar way. The legislative text is not ambiguous. It is hard to imagine Congress being any clearer than, “to address temporary food needs not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” If Congress had wanted to give people more than the SNAP maximum, it would have done so. In fact, Congress eventually did just that — expanding benefits by 15 percent in the COVID-19 relief package passed last month. If the Biden administration is successful in this attempt, it will open the door to a number of executive actions aimed at expanding the safety net without congressional action. If political appointees in the Biden administration feel unconstrained by the law, we will see larger benefits directed to an increasing number of people. Such action not only undermines the integrity of the social safety net by going around Congress, it disregards the separation of powers ensconced in the founding documents of our republic. The American public has been largely supportive of efforts by Congress to provide economic relief to struggling households. Let’s keep that authority in its proper place.

  • Police use drug dealer's phone to warn 'middle-class' cocaine 'users' of arrest

    Police used a county lines drug dealer's phone to message "middle-class" cocaine “users” and warn them they risk being arrested for fuelling the abuse of children. Officers in the West Midlands seized the device during a crackdown on criminals supplying Class A drugs worth £3,000-a-day to people across Birmingham and Worcestershire in November last year. The phone contained the mobile numbers of more than 2,000 customers who received SMS marketing updates from drug gangs. Police said they believe many of the customers will be "middle-class professionals" with "social" cocaine habits. On Tuesday all the contacts on the phone received messages telling them their phone numbers had been identified in the investigation.

  • 122-year-old snow record may be broken: Just short of 3 feet

    This week's winter storm appears to have broken a 122-year-old record for the most snow in a New Jersey community from one storm. Mount Arlington, in the northern part of the state, got 35.5 inches (90 centimeters) of snow in the storm, which lasted about three days, the National Weather Service noted Tuesday in a preliminary report. Mount Arlington, in Morris County, is about 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of New York City.

  • AOC: 'I'm a survivor of sexual assault'

    "I'm a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven't told many people that in my life..."In an emotional video release, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed that she was sexually assaulted in the past.Ocasia-Cortez did not elaborate on the alleged incident in her Instagram broadcast, or say when it occurred. But she also described in the video the terror she felt during the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month."Whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experienced any sort of trauma in your life, small to large, these episodes can compound on one another.""These folks who are just trying to tell us to move on are just like pulling the page, they're using the same tactics of every other abuser who just tells you to move on - of that man who touched you inappropriately at work, telling you to move on.""This is not about a difference of political opinion. This is about just like basic humanity. "In her Instagram broadcast, the Democrat describes her fear. She is demanding that Republican politicians be held to account for the siege.She says she was harassed by former President Donald Trump supporters before the storming and was warned by other members of Congress to be "careful" that day.Ocasio-Cortez recounted hiding behind a bathroom door in her office, before fleeing and hiding for hours in a neighboring building."I felt that and if this was the journey that my life was taking, that I felt that things were going to be OK, and that, you know, I had fulfilled my purpose."Several Congressional committees are investigating the security failures behind the attacks, in which five people died and dozens of police officers were injured.

  • Pentagon, stumped by extremism in ranks, orders stand-down in next 60 days

    The U.S. military on Wednesday acknowledged it was unsure about how to address white nationalism and other extremism in its ranks, and announced plans for military-wide stand-downs pausing regular activity at some point in the next 60 days to tackle the issue. The decision to a hold a stand-down was made by Lloyd Austin, who made history by becoming the military's first Black defense secretary after a long career rising in the ranks of the Army. In his confirmation hearing, Austin underscored the need to rid the military of "racists and extremists".

  • Billionaire Robert Smith avoided prosecution after co-operating with prosecutors in largest ever tax evasion case

    A billionaire businessman who praised the Trump administration's efforts to help minority business owners and cleared black students' debt was reportedly spared prosecution for tax evasion in a deal to co-operate on another massive tax case. Robert Smith, America's wealthiest black businessman, made headlines when he pledged to pay the student debt for students graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Mr Smith, who runs a private equity firm and is estimated to be worth $7 billion, was also a vocal advocate of the Trump administration’s financial relief efforts for minority business owners during the pandemic and spoke regularly with the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump. But according to Bloomberg, at the same time, Mr Smith was being investigated by prosecutors and the US taxman who believed he had failed to declare more than $200 million in income. According to the outlet, Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement which allowed him to avoid a potential jail term and losing control of his company Vista Equity Partners.

  • People Are Changing Their Profile Photos to Drawing of Thai Man Pushed to His Death in SF

    In a show of solidarity, social media users have started changing their profile photos to an illustration of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai man who died after being shoved in San Francisco last week. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred as Ratanapakdee was walking along Anza Vista and Fortuna Avenues at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. For no apparent reason, Antoine Watson, 19, darted from the right side of the camera frame to push Ratanapakdee to the ground, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

  • Rand Paul Presses Biden Education Nominee on Trans Student Athletes: ‘You Seem to Be Afraid to Answer’

    Senator Rand Paul quizzed President Biden’s education secretary nominee, Miguel Cardona, on transgender student athletes during a charged exchange at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. President Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office calling on schools to allow transgender student athletes to participate in the sporting events that match their gender identity rather than their biological gender. Biden’s order broadens last year’s Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which held that LGBT individuals are protected from workplace discrimination based on sex, to apply to Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools receiving federal money. However, last year the Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights informed the state of Connecticut that allowing transgender student athletes to participate in female sports violated the Title IX rights of female students. Cardona is currently Connecticut’s commissioner of education. “If you’re confirmed, will you enforce that Office of Civil Rights opinion?” Paul asked Cardona at Wednesday’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “I understand that there are a lot of concerns about that. If confirmed, it’s my responsibility and my privilege to make sure that we’re following civil rights of all students, and that includes activities that they may engage in in high school or athletics,” Cardona responded. “What do you think in general of boys running in girls’ track meets like they’ve been doing in Connecticut?” the Kentucky Republican asked. Cardona again declined to answer, reiterating that it is “critically important” teachers and schools “respect the rights of all students, including students who are transgender.” “So you don’t have a problem then, of boys running in the girls’ track meets, swimming meets, you name it, you’re ok then with boys competing with girls?,” Paul continued. “Respectfully, senator, I believe I answered the question,” Cardona replied. “I think the fact that you seem to be afraid to answer the question, or you basically do answer the question by saying it’s ok without saying it’s ok, really is a statement to real problem we have and a disconnect between middle America and what most Americans actually believe,” Paul said. “Who are these people that think it’s okay? From what planet are you from?,” Paul said to Cardona. Last year, three female high-school students and their families filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block transgender athletes from competing in girls sports in Connecticut. The three girls, all accomplished runners, argued that they have been personally been harmed by a policy allowing biological males to compete against them in their running events, missing their chances at championship titles, state records, and scholarship opportunities.