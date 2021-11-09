LA Super Bowl Committee hiring thousands ahead of big game
The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee is looking to fill thousands of jobs ahead of Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.
“This behavior is unacceptable, disappointing and goes against our core values," said superintendent Luis Lopes.
Washington's head coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended for a week after conduct that he showed on the sideline against the Oregon Ducks.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw Travis Kelce wide open, but he instead threw a deep pass to Mecole Hardman that fell incomplete. Mahomes and his coach stand by that decision. Here’s why.
Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson had 10 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in his Tennessee Titans debut Sunday night.
Several Denver players took the Cowboys' early 4th-down conversion attempts personally; Dak Prescott feels they could have swung the game. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Was Kliff Kingsbury taking a shot at Texas Longhorns fans or being sincere?
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Mayfield wished OBJ well personally but also made it clear he was happy with the Browns team now sans Beckham
Working as an NFL waterboy might not be glamorous, but it's an essential role off the field. Here's a look at what they're paid and what the job entails.
A Chicago institution took a shot at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over his COVID-19 vaccination saga.
Nebraska ended weeks of speculation about coach Scott Frost's future, announcing Monday that he he will return for a fifth season with a restructured contract. A few hours later, Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches, effective immediately. Athletic director Trev Alberts said he has seen enough progress in the once-proud program to merit bringing back Frost, who goes into next year with four straight losing seasons at his alma mater.
The ESPN host said the SiriusXM interview was "the most embarrassing performance" of the NFL star's career.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Longhorns may need to look elsewhere for their QB of the future, and the transfer portal should be full of elite talent.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule was unwilling to commit to Sam Darnold on Monday.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks: Week 10. After a few bad performances and a couple of big upsets, the November post-season and playoff picture gets even more interesting.
The SEC announced the kickoff time and TV broadcast information for Alabama football vs Arkansas on Monday.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 10? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?