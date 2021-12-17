La. Supreme Court orders Judge Odinet suspended during investigation into racist video

The Supreme Court of Louisiana has formally suspended Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet in the wake of a racist video filmed at her home over the weekend.

The court issued the order Thursday after Odinet's attorney Dane Ciolino contacted the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana, which oversees judicial misconduct, to notify the commission that Odinet intended to take an unpaid leave of absence from the court to consider her path forward.

"This was a joint consent request, so now she is on leave without pay indefinitely," Ciolino said Friday.

Odinet faced several calls to resign this week, including from Gov. John Bel Edwards, after multiple people were recorded using a racist slur in a video over the weekend following a failed burglary attempt early Saturday morning.

The video does not show any of the speakers heard during the clip, but multiple voices repeatedly say “n-----” while watching footage of the attempted burglary. Ciolino confirmed Friday that Odinet is among the voices heard saying the slur in the video.

"Mom's yelling, n-----, n-----," a male voice says, recounting the incident while watching the security footage.

"We have a n-----. It's a n-----, like a roach," a female voice adds.

Ciolino said he spoke to Odinet Friday morning and they will consider her options going forward in the coming weeks.

She certainly understands the issues and is glad that now she can let a judge preside over that division without any issues," he said. "She's going to make long-term decisions after she's had a chance after the holidays to meet with me."

Two Black defendants have already filed motions to have Odinet recused from their cases, arguing the video shows Odinet is “prejudiced and bias (sic) against African Americans.”

The court ordered that Odinet be "hereby disqualified from exercising judicial functions, without salary, during the pendency of further proceedings in these matters." The court will appoint an ad hoc judge to preside over Odinet's cases while she is suspended.

Associate Justice Jefferson Hughes III, of Walker, was the only member of the seven-justice court to dissent to Odinet's suspension.

"While I condemn the language reported in the media, at this point all we have are media reports. I would like to see some hard facts as to who said what and when. This situation did not happen in a vacuum," Hughes wrote.

