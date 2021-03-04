LA teachers union slams California schools plan as 'propagating structural racism'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mackenzie Mays
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO — California's largest local teachers union on Monday slammed the state's new school reopening plan as "a recipe for propagating structural racism" hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic lawmakers unveiled their compromise proposal.

The United Teachers of Los Angeles' strong condemnation is a bad sign for Newsom and Democrats who spent months working to strike a deal on legislation they believe will spur districts to reopen. Los Angeles Unified is the second largest district in the nation with about 600,000 students — and by far the largest in the state with roughly 10 percent of California's public schoolchildren.

"We are being unfairly targeted by people who are not experiencing this disease in the same ways as students and families are in our communities. If this was a rich person's disease, we would've seen a very different response. We would not have the high rates of infections and deaths," UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said at a news conference Monday. "Now educators are asked instead to sacrifice ourselves, the safety of our students and the safety of our schools."

Most of California's schools have now been closed for a year as districts have struggled to negotiate reopening terms with the state's powerful unions. The California Teachers Association praised parts of the plan on Monday, but made clear that local unions have negotiating rights.

UTLA is one of three large city teachers unions that went on strike in 2019 over pre-pandemic working conditions, along with those in Sacramento and Oakland. Its position could sway union members elsewhere — particularly those serving communities of color, which have suffered greater impacts from the disease.

The much anticipated school reopening plan finalized over the weekend does not require schools to open but instead offers $2 billion in financial incentives for those that open before April 1. The proposal offers grants to schools that open transitional kindergarten through second grade by the end of March, as well as at-risk students in all grades. That includes districts in counties that are still in the state's purple tier, with infection rates higher than what teachers unions have said are too unsafe for reopening.

Myart-Cruz on Monday demanded that schools in Los Angeles County remain closed while in the purple tier and until all teachers and staff receive both doses of the vaccine, calling into question how much power the new deal will actually have to compel the state's biggest districts to reopen.

"The fact is that the plan does not supersede our legal right to bargain working conditions with LAUSD and our continued determination to do so," Myart-Cruz said, adding that Newsom and state lawmakers can "increase the political pressure, but they cannot change the science."

Myart-Cruz accused white, wealthy parents of increasing that political pressure and "driving the push behind a rushed return."

UTLA's stance is a far cry from the optimism Newsom and Democrats shared on Monday as they celebrated the deal. When asked if the new school reopening plan has the support of big districts and unions, Newsom said that negotiations were done "in the spirit of collaboration" and included a "bottom-up, not top-down" approach.

"I'm sure you'll find some people that will have strong opinions, but the bottom line is we created a framework that we believe is a consensus," Newsom said. "That consensus doesn't mean everybody is happy. It's part of the negotiations, it's part of the process."

Newsom's push to get shots into the arms of teachers, along with steadily decreasing case rates across the state, has more and more districts moving up their timelines to reopen. California began Monday to designate 10 percent of the state's vaccine doses for teachers and other on-site school staff, speeding up distribution across counties.

California's new school reopening plan "reverts to deeply flawed ideas" in Newsom's December reopening proposal, Myart-Cruz said, by using financial incentives to get schools open.

While the plan offers extra funding to schools willing to reopen to the state's youngest students regardless of local virus case rates, it does not apply pressure on older grades until counties hit the less restrictive red tier. Under the plan, once counties move into the red tier — with daily case rates below 7 per 100,000 residents — schools eligible for the grant funding must open to all elementary grades, plus at least one grade in middle and high school.

The deal speeds up the clock and more strictly ties the grants to in-person instruction than what the Legislature proposed previously. If schools do not open by the end of March, they will start to lose a percentage of money for each day they remain closed starting April 1.

Low-income and Black and brown communities have been disproportionately affected by the disease, facing higher death rates and a more severe economic toll. Some parents of color surveyed in California and beyond have reported that they are less sure about returning to classrooms, citing a distrust in the school system and higher rates of illness.

Los Angeles County's state-adjusted case rate is 12.3 percent, compared to the statewide rate of 15.2 percent.

Myart-Cruz said the plan ignores school communities in low-income ZIP codes in Los Angeles County that have higher case rates than their neighbors. "This would send extra dollars to affluent areas that are able to reopen because of low infection rates, leaving students from low-income communities of color behind," she said Monday. She commended Newsom's set-aside of state vaccines for school staff, but called it "only one piece of the puzzle."

"If we rush now, it will now put everything we have all sacrificed over the past year at risk," she said.

Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner did not respond to a request for comment on the state's plan on Monday. Beutner has criticized former iterations of the state's plan and has mostly aligned himself with the union's positions in recent months.

Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), who helped lead the legislative proposal, conceded that the legislation cannot by itself force schools open but said he believed a growing cascade of reopenings — combined with an increasing vaccine supply — would encourage large urban districts to act.

“I’m hoping this provides the impetus,” Ting said.

Jeremy B. White contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom strikes school reopening deal with California lawmakers

    The Capitol deal more closely aligns with what the Democratic governor originally proposed in December than what his own party's lawmakers detailed in a bill in February.

  • California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning

    California lawmakers on Thursday approved a $6.6 billion plan aimed at pressuring school districts to return students to the classroom before the end of the school year. The bill does not order school districts to resume in-person instruction and it does not say parents must send their kids back to the classroom if they don’t want to. School districts have until May 15 to decide.

  • A ‘gobsmacking' number of students in need aren’t applying to college. Are we missing 'an entire generation'?

    Never mind getting in; many students, even if they manage to apply for college, have trouble completing forms like FAFSA they need to pay for it.

  • Rage Erupts After Mississippi School Asks Kids to Pretend to Be Slaves

    via TwitterA “slave letter writing activity” at a mostly-white Purvis, Mississippi middle school ignited a furor on Wednesday, with activists calling the exercise alternately humiliating and demoralizing.Earlier this week, an assignment asked eighth-graders at Purvis Middle School to “pretend like you are a slave working on a Mississippi plantation” and “write a letter to your family back in Africa… describing your life.”Purvis Middle School initially referred The Daily Beast to the Lamar County School District for comment, and the district did not immediately respond to the request on Wednesday. But Frank Bunnell, the principal of Purvis Middle School, sent an email to parents, obtained by The Daily Beast, in which he confirmed the exercise was part of an eighth-grade history lesson and apologized for “something like this happening under my watch.” The school confirmed to The Daily Beast that Bunnell wrote the email.The principal also argued that the slide, which was part of a PowerPoint presentation, was taken out of context.Frustrated Jackson Locals Are Nearing Two Weeks With No Water “A person could read just the assignment and draw a very unrealistic view of the true tragedies that occurred. That was not intended,” he wrote. “However, intent does not excuse anything. There is no excuse to downplay a practice that (even after abolished) spurs unjust laws, unfair economic practices, inhumane treatment, and suppression of a people.”The exercise cheerfully suggests topics students might cover in their letter. “You may discuss the journey to America, as well as the day-to-day tasks you perform.”During this “journey,” known as the Middle Passage, more than two million of the roughly 12 million Africans kidnapped and shipped to the Americas died.Activists in a state with a long, ugly, and lethal history of racism were enraged.“I don’t know how a logical person teaches this,” said Jeremy Marquell Bridges, social media manager for Black Lives Matter Mississippi, which posted the image of the exercise on Wednesday after, he said, it was sent by the parent of a student. “Like someone who went to school to teach children could think this exercise was helpful in any way. It’s not helpful, it’s hurtful.”He was far from alone.This is at purvis middle school. Someone needs to explain 😡 #Blacklivesmattermississippi pic.twitter.com/PZeGOB55ZR— Black Lives Matter Mississippi (@BLivesMatterMS) March 3, 2021 “It is extremely tone deaf and inappropriate to have Middle Schoolers put themselves in the shoes of slaves without proper context,” said Jarrius Adams, the president of Young Democrats Mississippi. “It does not matter what the intention was, the impact is the only thing that matters.”“If I were a parent of a student in the classroom, I would be pissed. There are proper ways to educate students about the history of this nation—this was not one of them,” Adams added.One bullet point on the exercise tells students: “You may also want to tell about the family you live with/work for and how you pass your time when you aren’t working.”As Reginald Virgil, the president of Black Lives Matter Mississippi, told The Daily Beast, “work” is a bizarrely polite euphemism for slave labor.“It’s just another way that Mississippi is trying to whitewash its history,” he said.Although just over 50 percent of the students in Mississippi public schools are Black, Purvis Middle School is an exception. Just over 12 percent of the students at this school are Black and more than 80 percent are white.“This is Klan territory,” Bridges told The Daily Beast.For Bridges, who went to Mississippi public schools, the flippant exercise in slave cosplay was shocking. “I've never seen anything like this before,” he said. But this exercise has precedent, most notably in Omnibus III: Reformation to the Present, a popular Christian history textbook co-edited by Douglas Wilson. The Idaho-based evangelical pastor hosted a 2004 conference defending Southern slavery, and was once called the “Taliban on the Polouse” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.In Omnibus III, which includes writing assignments such as “Uncle Tom's Abortion Clinic,” there is another titled “A Slave Letter.” This assignment asks students to “pretend you are a slave who lives far away from your family. Write a letter to your wife/husband/children. Tell them how you are doing, what your plans are, etc.” Students can also pretend they are slave owners and “write a letter to a relative or friend in the North who thinks that all slaves are mistreated and beaten. Explain how your family treats your slaves well.” A later exercise tells students to pretend they are slaves on the run, asking, “Do you have hunting dogs? Take turns hiding in the woods and let the dogs find you.” It was unclear if the lesson that caused the uproar at Purvis Middle was inspired by that text, and neither the School nor the Lamar County School District immediately responded to additional requests for comment late Wednesday.In 2017, the district launched an investigation after a Snapchat user with the name “KKK” sent messages about students to students at another middle school in the Lamar County School District. Forrest County, directly to its east, was named for Nathan Bedford Forrest, the infamous Civil War general and first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Nearly one hundred years later in that same county, the Ku Klux Klan murdered civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer after he’d offered to pay the poll tax for Black voters.Although Mississippi’s population is nearly 40 percent Black, the highest proportion in the nation, the state is governed by Republicans, who hold all seven state-wide offices and majorities in the state Senate and House.The state has long grappled with how to appropriately contextualize its troubled past. In November, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves included a $3 million earmark to combat what he called “revisionist history” that is “poisoning a generation.”A SoulCycle Influencer Crowed About Getting the Vaccine and All Hell Broke LooseThat same month, Donald Trump appointed Reeves’ predecessor, former Gov. Phil Bryant, to his “Advisor 1776 Commission,” an educational panel with the goal of “better enabl(ing) a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776.” President Joe Biden axed the commission by executive order his first day in office.In other words, locals said, the school’s mistake rubbed salt in open wounds.“They want us to think slavery was polite,” Virgil told The Daily Beast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Los Angeles Strengthens Anti-Asian Crime Reporting Over Recent Surge and Unreported Incidents

    Members of the Los Angeles City Council have introduced two motions and one resolution to fight the ongoing rise in anti-Asian incidents. In 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recorded 15 anti-Asian hate crimes, up from just seven in 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times. Authorities and advocates agree that plenty of incidents go unreported.

  • Texas lt. gov. on O'Rourke attack on Gov. Abbott: 'He is a cult leader'

    Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick slams millionaire Beto O'Rourke's claim Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'sacrificing the lives of our fellow Texans' for political gain.

  • Newsom Recall Petition Reaches 1.9 Million Signatures With 2 Weeks Left, Say Organizers

    The official recall campaign against California Governor Gavin Newsom has now gathered more than 1,927,000 signatures, organizers announced on Wednesday evening. Organizers have until March 17 to gather signatures. A total of 1,497,709 valid signatures must be collected and verified to trigger the recall election. Election officials have until April 29 to verify them. The […]

  • Dr. Jill Biden Visits Schools & President Steps Up Teacher Vaccinations So Schools Can Reopen Safely

    As a mom, teacher, and grandma, first lady Dr. Jill Biden understands the concerns of whether or not to send children back to school amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She took the time to show as much when she visited with kids and teachers at elementary schools in Connecticut and Pennsylvania on Wednesday. We know in-person […]

  • Letters to the Editor: Trust teachers on opening campuses. They've dealt with sick kids more than anyone

    With questionable ventilation and cramped classrooms, teachers have every reason push back against reopening schools.

  • Education Department to hold national summit on reopening schools in March

    The Department of Education is planning a national summit in March on how to safely reopen schools, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced in a USA Today op-ed Tuesday.Why it matters: By announcing the summit, the Biden administration is trying to depoliticize an issue that some of the president's advisers worry will hurt them with suburban parents.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The Department of Education will host a national summit on safe school reopening this month that will bring students, teachers, families, community organizations, and school leadership together not only to get the critical feedback we need to make reopening as seamless as possible for students and staff, but also to work together to solve problems," Cardona wrote."We’ll also talk about and hear from leaders about addressing the academic, social and emotional needs of students. Because it’s not just enough to get our students physically back to school. We have to support them," he added."Under my leadership, the Department of Education (ED) will take a problem-solving, solutions-oriented approach to working with schools, educators, and families to get students back in the classroom full-time."Between the lines: The administration is trying to make Cardona and Dr. Jill Biden the public faces on the school issue, which has pitted unions against some parents, with the two of them traveling to Connecticut tomorrow, as Axios reported yesterday. The big picture: More than 72% of K-12 students are now attending schools that offer in-person or hybrid models of learning, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in February it is possible for schools to conduct some form of in-person learning even with various levels of community spread with proper precautions in place.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Capitol Police Says Militia Planning March 4 Attack; General Says Pentagon Took 3 Hours to Approve National Guard to Subdue Insurrection

    There’s still a lot being unpacked regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and it doesn’t help that white supremacist militia groups are apparently planning another attack in Washington, D.C., tomorrow.

  • Coming 2 America is a royally underwhelming parody of its predecessor

    Eddie Murphy’s 1988 romantic comedy Coming To America was, like so much of the star’s filmography, a showcase for his remarkable character work. Drawing from his Saturday Night Live days, Murphy flexed not only his indelible charm as a leading man but also his chameleon-like flair for performance, parading a roster of over-the-top personalities under pounds of prosthetics. His one-person ensemble only accentuated an already engaging story of a man and a woman determined to find love on their own terms—a tale that reached sweet finality when Prince Akeem Joffer (Murphy) and his newly wedded wife, Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), rode their bridal chariot into the sunset.

  • Racial slur held by Missouri teachers playing human Scrabble caused ‘hurt and offense’

    “They have perpetuated racism, they empowered racists, and it continues on. And it’s very disappointing.”

  • Mets' Seth Lugo updates recovery from elbow surgery

    Mets right-hander Seth Lugo had surgery on his elbow in February.

  • No one thinks Cuomo will quit without a fight — putting many Democrats in a corner

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is politically wounded but not yet dead, several state lawmakers tell Axios.The state of play: Most are holding their fire and punting to state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into sexual harassment allegations. They expect the inquiry to be credible and thorough — and buy Cuomo badly needed breathing room.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Part of Cuomo's staying power is rooted in his image as a feared figure who holds one of the most powerful governorships in the country. He also was expected to be the kingmaker in this year's high-stakes New York City mayoral election. Nobody thinks he'll quit without a fight — putting many Democrats in a corner.Why it matters: The sexual harassment allegations and growing pressure against Cuomo are testing how much of a survivor the New York governor really is — and revealing the enmity he's fostered over the years among lawmakers at every level.While Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) has called for his resignation, most have yet to follow suit. They’re not defending him, though. "The reservoir of goodwill was clearly never built up; it was empty," said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). He announced Tuesday he’s exploring a run for governor, something he had already been considering."The governor should resign," Zeldin added. "I don't expect him to, but it's obvious to many that it's past time for him to go."What they're saying:"I believe women, so I think it should be thoroughly investigated," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Oversight Committee."I’m confident that Attorney General Tish James will get to the bottom of everything," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the No. 5 Democrat in the House, told reporters Tuesday. “Then we can decide the best way to proceed thereafter." Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) refused to answer when asked whether Cuomo should resign.NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley said, "No one should throw around words like 'impeachment' or 'resignation' lightly." She said New York "must see immediate action to address the disgusting behavior."What to watch: Redistricting could also create political danger for Cuomo.New York is expected to lose one or two congressional seats after the census data is released later this year, which could prompt some sitting members to challenge him rather than leave office altogether. The buzz on Capitol Hill is that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) could be one, and she didn’t rule out a potential run during an appearance on a recent podcast.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bristol Faces Huge Challenge for NASCAR on Dirt

    It's the first NASCAR race on dirt in 50 years and 250 laps will create several obstacles.

  • Fox News' scrappy White House correspondent grills Biden, who plays along

    The son of "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy has fast become a noisy fixture in the briefing room.

  • California Gov. Newsom facing lawsuit over indoor high school sports restrictions

    'Fox & Friends First' youth sports panel weighs in on the latest controversy facing the Democrat

  • Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family of Spreading ‘Falsehoods’ in New Oprah Interview

    On Wednesday, a new preview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey dropped and the Duchess of Sussex accuses the royal family of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about them. The ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ airs on Sunday, March 7, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the timing couldn’t be worse as Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, remains in the hospital.

  • Stock market crash? No, but a rotation away from U.S. tech stocks is shaking up some investors

    Social media to the contrary, the stock market is far from “crash” territory, as anyone with a working memory of last year's pandemic-inspired selloff would recall. But a rotation away from the market's recent leaders does appear to be under way.