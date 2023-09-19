La Terraza to close; operator sentenced on tax charges in August

Sep. 19—MANKATO — A popular but troubled Mexican restaurant in Mankato will close at the end of September, one month after one of its operators pleaded guilty to five felony tax fraud charges related to $469,000 in unpaid taxes.

Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm — who was charged in January with 29 felony counts related to false or fraudulent sales tax returns — is the CEO of Las Lomas Inc., which does business as La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar in Mankato and as Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm and Redwood Falls.

On Aug. 31, Ocampo-Bunola was sentenced to probation on five felony counts and ordered to pay $244,415 in remaining restitution related to failure to pay required sales taxes and income taxes in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

As part of the plea agreement, 24 felony counts were dismissed, and $224,000 in cash seized by the Department of Revenue as part of the investigation also will be used to cover the back taxes.

On Tuesday, the La Terraza Facebook page announced that the restaurant at 1404 Madison Ave. would be closing even as the New Ulm and Redwood Falls restaurants continue to operate.

"After months of discussion, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors at the end of the month," the post signed "La Terraza" stated. "We cannot thank you all enough for welcoming us into the community and supporting us all this (sic) years. The countless families and friends we have had the privilege of serving will never be forgotten. As of now, we aim to refocus and begin other restaurant-related projects to explore new concepts and ideas."

The post made no mention of the criminal case and the looming restitution payments, along with $5,258 in fines and court fees that also must be paid. Ocampo-Bunola will not face prison time, and the felony charges will be reduced to misdemeanors if he successfully completes two years of probation and pays the restitution and fines.

While Las Lomas Inc. is registered under his wife's name, Ocampo-Bunola was intimately involved in the operations of the restaurants, including making all monetary deposits for the business and providing financial information to the business' outside accountant, according to the criminal complaints.

Using his access to the restaurants' point-of-sale systems, Ocampo-Bunola allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month at the Plaza Garibaldi restaurants, assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales totals on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020.

The charges, which each carried maximum penalties of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, were filed after investigators reportedly conducted surveillance on Plaza Garibaldi, obtaining search warrants to examine bank records and point-of-sale system data. The criminal complaint also stated that Ocampo-Bunola, while training to use a new point-of-sale system called CAKE in 2017, reportedly attempted to return the system after learning the system "did not hide transactions (i.e. suppress sales).

"Ocampo even disputed his purchase of the POS system with his credit card company, American Express," the complaint states. "American Express ultimately required Ocampo to pay when CAKE reported to American Express Ocampo's intent to commit fraud with the POS system."

The complaints alleged that by underreporting sales from the restaurants, he was also underreporting income on the individual income tax returns he filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020.

The tax violations this year were not the first problems associated with the restaurant group.

In 2018, La Terraza and three other restaurants that shared owners were ordered by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division to pay about $831,000 to 113 current and former employees they allegedly cheated out of wages. The total included $550,000 in unpaid wages to employees in Mankato and New Ulm.

The ownership of La Terraza was listed at the time as Janete Alvarez Campos and Leticia Salazar Rizo. Campos, Rizo and Denisa Fernandez were listed as the owners of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, and Campos was the owner of Plaza Garibaldi in Redwood Falls. In addition, Campos, Rizo and Benjamin Alberto Ruiz owned Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant in Mason City, Iowa.

At all four restaurants, the owners violated labor laws by requiring employees to kick back hourly wages and work instead for tips, according to the Department of Labor. Other kitchen staff were paid flat salaries regardless of how many hours they worked and below the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage, the department said.

Labor officials said the restaurants also didn't keep track of employees' overtime and deducted the cost of work uniforms from servers' wages.

Despite the history of violations, the impending closure of La Terraza — which opened in 2013 in a remodeled Burger King — was deeply disappointing to its patrons.

"Nooooo," one woman wrote in reaction to the Facebook announcement. "You are the best in town."

"You will be missed by many," stated another of the 112 comments that appeared in the hours after the announcement. "Thank you for your great service.

"We will miss you," wrote a third, "but congratulations on your new adventure."

Staff writer Brian Arola contributed to this article.