LA Times Billionaire’s Daughter Is Tinkering With the Paper. And Staffers Welcome It.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maxwell Tani
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handout
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handout

When the Wall Street Journal reported in February that Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong was thinking of selling the paper, the news sent shock and alarm through the paper’s newsroom.

Soon-Shiong and a spokesperson for the West Coast’s largest newspaper quickly attempted to tamp down the speculation and quiet the unease among staffers, releasing statements downplaying the report as “inaccurate” and declaring that the owner was “committed” to the paper.

But for many LA Times employees, the clearest reassurance that they would not be in for a third new owner in as many years came from a seemingly unlikely source: the billionaire media mogul’s daughter, Nika Soon-Shiong.

“WSJ is 100% wrong,” the Stanford graduate succinctly declared on Twitter.

Several LA Times staffers publicly tweeted their sighs of relief in response. “Thank you,” wrote the paper’s Houston bureau chief Molly Hennessy-Fiske, “exactly how I like my statements: short; sweet.” Staff writer Joel Rubin cheered Nika’s certainty, tweeting: “Any questions?” And immigration reporter Cindy Carcamo added: “Thank you for weighing in, Nika!”

“It felt important to speak out because of how disruptive that kind of misinformation can be to people who have entrusted us with the stability of the paper,” Nika, who is in her late twenties, said in an email to The Daily Beast. “It’s a lot easier to plant rumors that something might happen than to assure people it won’t, so a Tweet seemed like a very small thing to do.”

To media observers who hadn’t been paying much attention to palace intrigue at the West Coast paper, it may have been a bit surprising that the firmest denial came not from the paper’s owner, but from his daughter, who is nowhere to be found on the masthead and has thus far kept a relatively low profile.

Over the past year, however, the pharmaceutical executive’s daughter has emerged as a surrogate between the paper and its ownership family. LA Times insiders say Patrick Soon-Shiong has been somewhat less engaged in the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic—two of his pharmaceutical companies have been developing a vaccine that is currently in clinical trials—but his daughter has taken on a larger informal role and become a familiar presence in some newsroom affairs.

While she has no official title or duties at the paper, the LA Times itself reported that Nika has become increasingly involved in high-level management decisions, acting as another representative for the family in decisions about the paper and its direction.

The Daily Beast spoke with LA Times staffers across multiple levels of the company, many of whom said that Nika’s increased involvement has been a welcome addition to the newsroom.

Unlike members of the Sulzberger family, who have served as both owners of the New York Times and writers and reporters for the paper, Nika Soon-Shiong isn’t a journalist and harbors no desire to be a glitzy media executive.

Though she briefly had a stint as an intern at the paper nearly a decade ago, she has made a name for herself in the philanthropic world as a full-time community activist in Los Angeles. Since graduating with a master’s degree in African studies from Stanford, she’s led multiple nonprofits geared at promoting local universal basic income projects in Los Angeles, heading up the Fund for Guaranteed Income, and serving as the co-director of the Compton Pledge, a philanthropic partnership that provides direct cash transfers to several hundred low-income LA-area residents.

In the year after Soon-Shiong’s family bought the LA Times and several other Southern California papers from Tribune Publishing for $500 million, she largely remained removed from newsroom business. But following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last year, she saw an opportunity to help ease tensions within the newsroom amid national conversations around race, policing, and institutional injustices in the news business.

Soon-Shiong made several noteworthy editorial proposals, encouraging the paper to vastly increase its coverage of nonwhite communities in the Los Angeles area, and suggesting the paper avoid using the word “looting” when covering the civil unrest over police brutality and racial injustice. The Times subsequently changed its style guidelines to specify when the paper felt it was appropriate to use the word.

Floyd’s death set off an internal reckoning within the LA Times, specifically around the mistreatment of and lack of upward mobility for Black, Latino, and Asian staffers, a disproportionately white leadership, and “dehumanizing” coverage of nonwhite communities in Southern California—one of the most diverse metropolitan areas in America. As some of the details spilled out into public view last year, Soon-Shiong recalled to The Daily Beast, she was inspired to reach out to the Black and Latino staff caucuses to initiate conversations between her family and those groups. And over the past several months Nika has continued to keep in touch with staff from the caucuses, forging personal relationships and earning the respect of a number of employees in the newsroom.

“I saw clear alignment between the demands which they voiced and the ambitions that my family has for the paper,” she said. “And I did not want that to get lost in translation, especially if I could encourage a franker dialogue.”

Since the flare-ups at the paper last year, Soon-Shiong has become more engaged in newsroom affairs on the opinion side as well. Multiple LA Times insiders familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that she has been active with the paper’s editorial board, sitting in on meetings throughout the past year.

“I don’t represent a point of view other than my own, but am continuously learning about how representation in mass media articulates entrenched biases at the same time as it can dismantle them,” she wrote in an email to the Beast.

The Spawn of NYC’s Most Elite Media Stars Started a Woke High-School Paper

However, increased involvement for the Soon-Shiong family with the editorial board has already proven to risk potential conflict with staffers.

Last year, for example, the paper was preparing to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary—which it had done in previous years—arranging calls and meetings with candidates including Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, and others. According to sources familiar with the situation, when the board brought its selection to Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire businessman who serves as both the paper’s owner and publisher rejected it, arguing he did not want the paper to back a candidate in the primary.

The move caused friction between the publisher and some editorial board members, including editor Nicholas Goldberg, who has since moved into an editor-at-large role. Ultimately, on Sept. 10, the LA Times endorsed Joe Biden in the general election.

Still, the ownership family remains popular among staff, not least in part thanks to Nika’s efforts.

While some employees were initially skeptical of Patrick Soon-Shiong when he bought the paper in June 2018, newsroom staff now overwhelmingly view the family’s purchase as a relief from Tribune, the company’s previous owners, and as preferable to alternatives—including the teetering national brands, backed by ruthless hedge funds seemingly intent on squeezing money out of dying regional newspapers.

Even privately, LA Times staffers at multiple levels of the paper who spoke with The Daily Beast—under condition of anonymity to speak freely about their employer—had fairly positive things to say about Nika’s increased presence, emphasizing that she has been receptive to employees’ mission for greater inclusivity in the newsroom and its coverage, is closer in age to many reporters, and could prove a welcome liaison between staffers and the family.

And Soon-Shiong said she has been encouraged by the warm reception from staff, and described how she sees parallels between her philanthropic work and her aims with the family newspaper.

“Society’s inheritance of patriarchal, white-led institutions shouldn’t condemn us to pernicious cultures or processes,” she said. “Not if we figure out together what it would look and feel like to lead differently—from the heart.”

Ultimately, Soon-Shiong said, she has no overarching editorial agenda other than to foster stronger ties between the paper and its ownership.

“My hope is to be an empathetic ear for staff at all levels of the company,” she said.

Lachlan Cartwright contributed reporting.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.

  • Middle School Teachers Suspended Over 'Derogatory' Test Question Against Chinese Culture

    Three middle school teachers with the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District (CFBISD) in Texas have been put on administrative leave pending investigation on a test question that encouraged racial stereotypes about Chinese culture. Joy Lim, a 2018 Carrollton Creekview High School graduate, shared the question on Twitter Tuesday, which she says had appeared on her sixth-grade sister's social studies quiz. "This is ridiculous," Lim wrote.

  • Undergraduate Students at Brown University Vote in Favor of Reparations for Students Who Descended From Slaves

    A report commissioned by Brown University over a decade ago revealed that the school’s namesake family was deeply involved in the transatlantic slave trade. Citing the school’s history with slavery, the school’s undergraduate students have voted in favor of the university providing reparations for descendants of those who were enslaved.

  • Asian Canadian Manager Gets Coffee Thrown at Her in Racially Motivated Attack

    A 74-year-old woman has been arrested following an assault of a coffee shop manager in Steveston Richmond, Canada. The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Monday when Nikki, a manager at Rocanini Coffee Roasters, was allegedly assaulted with racial slurs and coffee by a couple who failed to follow COVID-19 guidelines of the establishment, reported Global News. In a two-part video series posted on Reddit, a man in a blue sweater can be seen bringing in a patio table from outside of the coffee shop and putting it in a corner of the store, pulling over chairs for him and his wife.

  • Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

    A former Florida teacher was convicted Thursday of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years. Mark William Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Circuit Court to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School, quit shortly after his 2018 arrest.

  • Pandemic poised to surge again in California's Silicon Valley tech hub

    A California community that has been a bellwether of the coronavirus pandemic's rampage across the United States warned on Thursday that the number of cases of more contagious COVID-19 variants is increasing to worrisome levels. "The region's progress in curbing the pandemic remains precarious," the health department in Santa Clara County, home to California's Silicon Valley, said. The situation in Santa Clara, which was home to an early surge of coronavirus in California last year and the nation's first death from COVID-19, offers a window into the pandemic's progress across the wider United States.

  • Instagram Influencer Lee MacMillan Dead by Suicide at 28

    Influencer and travel vlogger Lee MacMillan has died by suicide. She was 28. On Tuesday, a post to her Instagram account confirmed that MacMillan had taken her own life following a battle with depression. According to news station KEYT-TV, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified MacMillan as the individual who was struck and killed by a train near Santa Barbara on Friday. According to the report, she was previously reported missing, and police feared she may have been suicidal.

  • Zac Efron’s Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Reportedly Quit Her Job So She Could Travel With Him

    Nearly one year into dating, Zac is “very happy” with Vanessa and their life together in Australia.

  • Asian Man Threatened by Racist in Home Depot in New York City

    A 28-year-old Asian man has fallen victim to a racist attack that threatened his life in New York City earlier this week. The incident, now under investigation as a hate crime, occurred while the victim was shopping with his non-Asian girlfriend at a Home Depot in Brooklyn around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The suspect allegedly approached the couple and menaced them with a piece of lumber, according to the New York Post.

  • Melania Trump Sees a Surprising Wave of Support After First Lady Jill Biden’s Spanish-Speaking Gaffe

    First Lady Jill Biden visited Delano, California this week to say a few words of praise to a group of local farmworkers in honor of civil rights activist César Chávez’s birthday, but her inclusion of the United Farm Workers’ motto ‘sí se puede’ has been earning her flack ever since for her mispronunciation of the […]

  • Kevin Durant apologizes for breathtakingly offensive DM exchange with actor Michael Rapaport

    KD's internet adventures have taken another bizarre turn.

  • Meghan's Old Boyfriend Speaks Out About Report She Bullied Aides

    Joshua Silverstein explained that he sees Meghan doing whatever she needs to “coexist” within an unwelcoming system.

  • Cleveland broadcaster goes off on fan after opening day loss: 'You're an idiot and you don't know baseball'

    "You don't know squat, you stupid idiot," is among the phrases Bruce Drennan directed at the caller.

  • Biden wants to spend $100 billion to get you better internet access, then $174 billion so you can take an electric vehicle anywhere

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan would wire up every corner of the nation with access to broadband for internet and EV charging stations.

  • Michigan CEO Led Double Life as Drug Lord With Plans for a Cocaine Submarine, Feds Say

    FacebookA high-flying Michigan telecommunications executive led a double life as the financier of a sprawling international drug ring, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Among his alleged secrets: plans for “the Torpedo,” a parasitic submarine meant to haul clandestine cocaine across the globe.Marty Tibbitts was the CEO of Clementine Live Answering Service, but he often went by the generic code name “Dale Johnson” in communications related to his work as a drug trafficker, prosecutors say. He was killed at age 50 in a plane crash in 2018. An aviation buff with the pockets to prove it, he founded the World Heritage Aviation Museum in Detroit. He died when the vintage fighter jet he was piloting nosedived into a dairy barn in Wisconsin, taking 50 cows with him.The details of Tibbitts’ double life emerged as part of a federal indictment against Ylli Didani, the 43-year-old alleged leader of the worldwide drug ring, on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on a boat in U.S. jurisdiction, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering. Didani was arrested in North Carolina this week. His cartel allegedly sold cocaine in 15 countries.The two were allegedly at work together on “the torpedo,” a remote-controlled submarine that would attach to the hulls of cargo ships via strong magnets. They planned to stuff the sub with cocaine, track it via GPS, and detach it from the host up to 100 miles off European shores, prosecutors say. A fishing boat would then retrieve the underwater drone and its contents.Tibbitts and Didani allegedly paid an unidentified company $12,000 to develop the submarine via cryptocurrency and wires from an Albanian bank account. The company, authorities said, was unaware of what the “underwater hull scrubber device” was meant for.The Michigan CEO bankrolled Didani’s operation, according to federal authorities, and the investigation that would detail his involvement began in 2015. In 2016, he is said to have issued a check for $864,000 to the cartel, which authorities believe was cashed at a pawn shop or gold exchange business. Later he would fly by private plane to Washington, D.C. to give Didani $350,000 in the dead of night. In all, he would provide the cartel more than $1.8 million, the indictment says.But Tibbitts’ death scrapped plans for the Torpedo and sent the organization into a spiral, with Didani flying to half a dozen countries in search of new financing, which he allegedly found in the UAE. Investigators were already closing in, though. August 2019 saw Dutch authorities seize 753 kilograms of cocaine hidden among bananas from the cartel in Rotterdam; likewise, in February 2020 Dutch police nabbed 644 kilos in duffel bags following a tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.Tibbits’ neighbors expressed incredulity at the description of him as a gadget-happy drug lord in interviews with The Detroit News. He lived on Lake St. Clair in Grosse Point Park, Michigan in a 12,000 square-foot house listed for $6.4 million that belonged to a former saxophone player in the Silver Bullet Band.“I think anybody who would hear something like this would be shocked,” a neighbor named Ari Buchanan told the paper.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Obama's 1st transportation secretary admits to hiding payment from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire

    The Justice Department said Wednesday that Ray LaHood, when he was U.S. transportation secretary, accepted a $50,000 check that he "understood at the time" came from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, purposefully failed to disclose the "loan" as required on two government ethics forms, then "made misleading statements to FBI agents investigating Chagoury about the check and its source." LaHood, a Republican former congressman from Illinois, served in President Barack Obama's Cabinet from 2009 to 2013. He initially denied receiving the loan in a 2017 interview with the FBI, Politico reports, but he acknowledged the payment when agents showed him a copy of the check. Under a December 2019 non-prosecution agreement, the Justice Department disclosed Wednesday, LaHood agreed to pay back the $50,000 he got in June 2012, pay a $40,000 fine, and cooperate with the government's investigation of Chagoury. The Justice Department also said Thursday that Chagoury had agreed to pay $1.8 million to avoid prosecution over $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions he funneled to U.S. politicians through an associate in Virginia, Toufic Baaklini. Chagoury gained notoriety for donating to the Clinton Foundation, but all the payments though Baaklini appear to have gone to Republicans, including $100,000 to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, Politico reports. Baaklini also wrote the personal check to LaHood, but that was a "separate and unrelated matter" from the campaign finance violations, the Justice Department said. In 2015, Baaklini did chip in $2,700 to the campaign of LaHood's son Darin, who now holds his father's old seat in Congress, Axios notes. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trial

  • Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -At least 36 people were killed and some 70 remain trapped in wreckage after a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday when it apparently hit a truck. The crash, which also injured more than 40 passengers, is the island's worst rail disaster in at least four decades. The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers' efforts

    Fed up with the incessant attacks on Asian Americans, Stan Lee recently started voluntarily patrolling San Francisco's Chinatown. “I’m pretty sure they’re all steamed, like I am,” said Lee, who is Chinese American. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church this week near New York City's Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic.