LA Times union calls for walkout as owner warns of layoffs

Union leaders at the Los Angeles Times have called for a one-day walkout Friday following news that the esteemed newspaper will see dramatic staff cuts in the near future.

According to the Times, the single-day strike would be the first in the paper’s 142-year history.

The decision comes following news that Patrick Soon-Shiong, the publication’s owner, intended to trim the paper’s staff to address a budget deficit, with the Times reporting cuts could be as deep as 20% or the equivalent of at least 100 journalists.

Impending layoffs have caused “widespread anxiety” in the newsroom, according to Meg James, senior entertainment writer with the L.A. Times.

The walkout follows the sudden departure of Kevin Merida, widely respected in the industry and across Southern California, in large part due to a rocky relationship with the paper’s owner and concerns over how layoffs would affect the quality of its work, James said.

The paper has experienced multiple rounds of layoffs in the past year alone. This would be the largest reduction in staff under current ownership.

Soon-Shiong and other managers have apparently asked the union’s bargaining team to “relax” provisions in its contract that would allow the company to let go of senior employees, which they claim would allow the paper to spare additional jobs.

The union’s contract expired last year, the Times said, but the terms of the contract are still in effect.

For many members of the union, abandoning seniority protections was a nonstarter.

The LA Times Guild said the strike was called to protest unfair labor practices. Union leaders also said members were not required to participate.

Soon-Shiong purchased the Los Angeles Times in June 2018 from Tribune Media, which also owned KTLA until it was acquired by Nexstar Media in 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.